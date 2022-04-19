ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Some people physically less likely to get COVID-19, study finds

By Knowridge
Knowridge Science Report
Knowridge Science Report
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vJRUK_0fD1FNO300
Credit: CC0 Public Domain.

Scientists from AncestryDNA found three newly-defined phenotypes (observable characteristics or traits for an individual) that capture genetic associations which may provide protection against COVID-19.

The findings are revealed through the analysis of self-reported outcomes of COVID-19 from more than 700,000 customers in the United States.

They suggest that this method of data collection can complement clinical studies of COVID-19, notably for milder cases of the disease.

The research is published in Nature Genetics and was conducted by Kristin Rand et al.

Genetic association studies can help to identify the genes and biological pathways underlying a given physical outcome or trait.

Large-scale genetic studies of susceptibility to COVID-19 have focused on severe disease that is associated with hospitalization.

However, most infections with SARS-CoV-2 do not lead to severe disease, and although many clinical risk factors are known, these do not fully explain the variation in outcomes.

In the study, the team analyzed self-reported outcomes of COVID-19 in questionnaires collected from 736,723 customers in the United States.

Using these genetic and survey data, the authors analyzed four previously studied phenotypes related to the risk of developing severe disease.

The team also defined three new, protective phenotypes related to the risk of infection following household exposure to SARS-CoV-2 and to symptom severity.

These newly-identified phenotypes are linked to regions of the genetic code that reduce the risk of COVID-19 and therefore may be useful targets for therapy.

This research demonstrates that large-scale, survey-based analysis of direct-to-consumer testing can complement traditional studies in hospitalized populations—an approach that the authors suggest could be applied to other diseases going forward.

Sign up for our newsletter for more information about this topic.

If you care about COVID, please read studies that brain shortcuts may explain why many people are against COVID vaccine and masks, and almost 1 in 3 older people develop new health problems after COVID-19 infection.

For more information about Covid, please see recent studies about vitamin D deficiency linked to severe COVID-19 and death, and results showing CBD from cannabis may inhibit COVID-19 infection.

Copyright © 2022 Knowridge Science Report. All rights reserved.

Comments / 1

Related
Fortune

Study finds ivermectin, the horse drug Joe Rogan championed as a COVID treatment, does nothing to cure the virus

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. When doctors and scientists scoured for a COVID-19 cure during the early days of the pandemic, initial studies suggested a number of potential remedies that turned out to be bogus. But few dubious solutions have had the staying power of ivermectin, an antiparasitic drug used to treat large farmyard animals.
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Vitamin D Deficiency#Nature Genetics#Clinical Studies
MedicalXpress

Study: Liver disease increases as result of lifestyle changes due to COVID-19

Liver disease was negatively impacted by lifestyle changes during the first year of the pandemic, according to a new study in the journal Liver International. The retrospective study used health checkup data of 973 participants between 2018 and 2020 from MedCity21, an advanced medical center for preventive medicine established by Osaka City University Hospital in 2014, and found that new diagnoses of metabolic dysfunction-associated fatty liver disease (MAFLD) rose from 22 before the COVID pandemic to 44 during the pandemic.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IFLScience

Wet Wipes May Be Behind A Disease Outbreak That's Hit Over 200 People

Wet wipes are the prime suspect in an unusual disease outbreak sweeping across hospitals in Norway. At least 239 people in 33 hospitals across Norway have fallen sick after being infected with the bacterium Pseudomonas aeruginosa, according to the Norwegian Institute of Public Health (NIPH). The outbreak was first reported...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
scitechdaily.com

Chemical Found in Broccoli Shown To Slow Growth of COVID-19 and Common Cold Viruses

A Johns Hopkins Children’s Center-led study in mice and lab-grown cells finds sulforaphane could help prevent and treat illnesses caused by certain coronaviruses, including COVID-19. Researchers at Johns Hopkins Children’s Center report evidence from lab experiments that a chemical derived from a compound found abundantly in broccoli and other...
CANCER
ohmymag.co.uk

Stroke: This commonly prescribed drug can triple your risk

Researchers from Bordeaux University have found that anti-nausea drugs could increase your risk of experiencing an ischaemic stroke. According to the NHS, ischaemic strokes are the most common type of stroke. They happen when a blood clot blocks the flow of blood and oxygen to the brain. What are antidopaminergic...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
scitechdaily.com

Long-Term Benzodiazepine (Xanax, Klonopin, Ativan) Use Destroys Neural Connections in the Brain

LMU scientists have discovered the means by which the long-term taking of benzodiazepines leads to cognitive impairments. Benzodiazepines are effective and widely used drugs for treating states of anxiety and sleep disorders. While short-term treatments are considered safe, their long-term intake can lead to physical dependence and, particularly in the case of older people, to cognitive impairments. The mechanisms by which benzodiazepines trigger these changes had previously been unknown. Researchers led by Prof. Jochen Herms and Dr. Mario Dorostkar from LMU’s Center for Neuropathology and Prion Research and the German Center for Neurodegenerative Diseases (DZNE) have now been able to demonstrate in an animal model that the active ingredient leads to the loss of neural connections in the brain.
HEALTH
CBS 58

Pfizer recalls 3 blood pressure medications

(CNN) -- Pfizer has issued a recall for three high blood pressure medications, according to the company. Accuretic and two generic drugs distributed by Greenstone -- quinapril and hydrochlorothiazide tablets and quinapril HCl/hydrochlorothiazide tablets -- are subject to the recall. The medications treat hypertension, which increases the risk for potential...
INDUSTRY
shefinds

The One Drink You Should Avoid At All Costs For Premature Aging

In general, consuming too much of anything with high amounts of sugar and high fructose corn syrup is not ideal for your skin if aging gracefully is your goal. With that already being known, we checked in with dermatologists and skincare experts to learn more about one specific drink that many of us might consume daily that could deter our other skincare efforts. Read on for tips from Dr. Cheryl Rosen, Director of Dermatology at BowTied Life, and Ksenia Sobchak, dermatologist and cosmetologist at Loxa Beauty, who both explained which popular beverage type, in their opinion, should be limited (and then ultimately avoided) if you’re putting your skin health and overall health first.
SKIN CARE
Knowridge Science Report

Knowridge Science Report

108K+
Followers
9K+
Post
52M+
Views
ABOUT

Inspiring science news, discoveries and stories. Science, Tech, Health, Earth, and Space.

 https://knowridge.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy