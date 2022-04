I've always found it strange that apartment complexes charge more for rent little by little each year. I may be a naïve little boy, but I assumed that if you were renting an apartment for an extended period of time, you should be paying less, even if just by a little. It makes sense to me for the complex to charge less for a tenant who has shown "loyalty" and consistency when it comes to renting an apartment. Show a little appreciation for someone who's giving you consistent business, right?

