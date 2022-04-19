Kidney disease and COVID-19: What you need to know

Credit: CC0 Public Domain.

People with kidney disease and other severe chronic medical conditions are at higher risk for more severe illnesses.

People on dialysis can have weaker immune systems, making it harder to fight infections.

However, it is important to know that kidney patients need to continue with their regularly scheduled dialysis treatments and to take necessary precautions as recommended by their healthcare team.

People who have received a kidney transplant need to take anti-rejection medicines (also known as immunosuppressive medicines).

These medicines work by keeping the immune system less active, which can make it harder to fight infections. It is important to keep taking these medicines.

It is also important to wash hands, maintain good hygiene and follow the recommendations from their healthcare team.

Take precautions

Older adults and people with kidney disease or other severe chronic medical conditions are at higher risk for more serious COVID-19 illness.

If you are at higher risk of getting very sick from COVID-19, you should:

Stock up on supplies

Take everyday precautions to keep space between yourself and others

When you go out in public, keep away from others who are sick, limit close contact

Wash your hands often

Avoid crowds as much as possible

During an outbreak in your area, stay home as much as possible.

Please remember that if you are on dialysis, you should not miss your treatments. Contact your clinic if you feel sick or have any questions or concerns.

If you have a kidney transplant, it is important to remember to keep taking your anti-rejection medicines, maintain good hygiene and follow the recommendations from your healthcare team. Contact your healthcare team with any questions or concerns.

Wear your face mask

Wear a mask indoors and outdoors

Wear the mask over your nose and mouth and secure it under your chin

Make sure the mask fits snugly against the sides of your face

In cold weather, wear your mask under your scarf, ski mask, or balaclava

Keep a spare mask handy in case your mask becomes wet from moisture in your breath or from snow or rain.

Source: National Kidney Foundation.