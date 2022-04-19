ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Kidney disease and COVID-19: What you need to know

By Knowridge
Knowridge Science Report
Knowridge Science Report
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33d80f_0fD1F4hV00
Credit: CC0 Public Domain.

People with kidney disease and other severe chronic medical conditions are at higher risk for more severe illnesses.

People on dialysis can have weaker immune systems, making it harder to fight infections.

However, it is important to know that kidney patients need to continue with their regularly scheduled dialysis treatments and to take necessary precautions as recommended by their healthcare team.

People who have received a kidney transplant need to take anti-rejection medicines (also known as immunosuppressive medicines).

These medicines work by keeping the immune system less active, which can make it harder to fight infections. It is important to keep taking these medicines.

It is also important to wash hands, maintain good hygiene and follow the recommendations from their healthcare team.

Take precautions

Older adults and people with kidney disease or other severe chronic medical conditions are at higher risk for more serious COVID-19 illness.

If you are at higher risk of getting very sick from COVID-19, you should:

  • Stock up on supplies
  • Take everyday precautions to keep space between yourself and others
  • When you go out in public, keep away from others who are sick, limit close contact
  • Wash your hands often
  • Avoid crowds as much as possible
  • During an outbreak in your area, stay home as much as possible.

Please remember that if you are on dialysis, you should not miss your treatments. Contact your clinic if you feel sick or have any questions or concerns.

If you have a kidney transplant, it is important to remember to keep taking your anti-rejection medicines, maintain good hygiene and follow the recommendations from your healthcare team. Contact your healthcare team with any questions or concerns.

Wear your face mask

  • Wear a mask indoors and outdoors
  • Wear the mask over your nose and mouth and secure it under your chin
  • Make sure the mask fits snugly against the sides of your face
  • In cold weather, wear your mask under your scarf, ski mask, or balaclava
  • Keep a spare mask handy in case your mask becomes wet from moisture in your breath or from snow or rain.

Sign up for our newsletter for more information about this topic.

If you care about kidney health, please read studies about unhealthy eating habits that may increase risk of dangerous kidney disease, and how to protect against kidney disease.

For more information about kidney health, please see recent studies about why processed foods trigger chronic kidney disease, and results showing this diabetes drug may help slow down chronic kidney disease.

Source: National Kidney Foundation.

Comments / 1

Related
verywellhealth.com

Understanding the Stages of Kidney Disease

Chronic kidney disease (CKD) is a progressive disease of kidney damage, where the kidneys slowly lose functioning over time and cannot work as they should. Stages are a way to keep track of the progression of the disease and its severity. Through monitoring, your treatment team can help you make adjustments to any medication and alter things like diet or other health behaviors.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicalXpress

New tool assesses patients' kidney disease-related knowledge

Many individuals with chronic kidney disease (CKD), particularly those with early stages of the disease, those belonging to minority groups, and those whose primary language is not English, may not have adequate knowledge about their condition or be informed about their treatment options. In a study published in CJASN, researchers describe how they developed and tested a new instrument to measure CKD- and transplant-related knowledge.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kidneys#Chronic Kidney Disease#Covid#Dialysis
marthastewart.com

Taking Vitamin D and Omega-3 Fatty Acid Supplements Could Lower Your Risk of Developing an Autoimmune Disease

Vitamin D and omega-3 fatty acid supplements are known to contribute to bone strength and heart health—but that's not all. Research presented at the American College of Rheumatology's ACR Convergence 2021 found that people who ingested these nutrients over the course of five years actually lowered their chances of developing autoimmune disease by 25 to 30 percent, Eating Well reports.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicalXpress

Mineral supplement could stop fatty liver disease progression

Results from a preclinical study add new evidence that a multi-mineral dietary supplement known as Aquamin could be a simple and effective way to reduce the long-term health consequences of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease. Aquamin, which is derived from calcified red marine algae, is rich in calcium, magnesium and 72 other minerals and trace elements.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
womenworking.com

Woman Shares Warning Signs Before Rare Blood Cancer Diagnosis

Featured image via Shutterstock and does not show Chantal Pierre-Louis. Photo for representational purposes only. Chantal Pierre-Louis, 50, noticed she had a bad backache that made standing difficult for long periods of time. But it wasn’t until Pierre-Louis’ coworker recommended she go see a doctor for her thyroid when she lost her appetite, wondering if she perhaps had pica because she often ate ice.
CANCER
SELF

What Causes Heart Failure?

Heart failure is one of those conditions that you rarely (or ever) think about—until it personally affects you. Maybe someone you love was recently diagnosed with heart failure or your doctor warned you about it during a recent physical. Whatever the reason is for it to be on your radar, heart failure sounds pretty scary. You might think it means that your heart suddenly stops working, but heart failure is actually a gradual process in which your heart doesn’t work as efficiently as it should, and it affects roughly 6.2 million people in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Here’s everything you need to know about this condition, including what causes heart failure in the first place.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
ClickOnDetroit.com

Are you familiar with the symptoms of neuropathy?

Millions of people are going through life experiencing excruciating pain cause by neuropathy, according to the National Institute of Health. If you, or someone you know, suffers from this condition, Momentum Health Neuropathy Center may be able to help. Dr. Karen May, neuropathy survivor and founder of Momentum Health Center,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Healthline

People with Kidney Disease Have a Higher Risk of Cancer: What Can Be Done

Researchers say people with kidney disease have a higher risk of cancer as well as a higher risk of dying from the disease. They say many people with kidney disease are diagnosed with late-stage cancers because doctors are more focused on cardiovascular health issues for these patients. They also note...
CANCER
The Independent

New hope for multiple sclerosis sufferers as scientists ‘reverse symptoms’ with cells transplant

A groundbreaking study has claimed that immune cells against glandular fever have the potential to halt or even reverse symptoms of multiple sclerosis (MS). US scientists conducted a trial where patients with MS were implanted with T-cells that help the body fight the virus that causes glandular fever.Brain scans suggested the progression of the condition was slowed down or even reversed in some patients, the study claims. Those who saw results also had “sustained disability improvement,” such as being able to walk with less pain.The T-cells were extracted from people who had recovered from Epstein-Barr virus (EBV), which causes...
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

COVID-19 can directly infect and damage human kidney cells

The virus that causes COVID-19, SARS-CoV-2, can directly infect a specialized type of kidney cell. The discovery helps explain why acute kidney injury is one of the main complications observed in patients with severe COVID-19, according to biomedical engineers and virologists at Duke University. The research appeared online April 20...
PUBLIC HEALTH
verywellhealth.com

Diseases With Symptoms Similar to Lung Cancer

Lung cancer is the second most common cancer diagnosed in both women and men in the United States. When detected at an earlier stage before it metastasizes (spreads), treatment for lung cancer is more likely to be successful. Many people with lung cancer do not have symptoms until the disease...
CANCER
Medical News Today

What to know about fatty liver in children

Nonalcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) is the most common liver disease among children in the United States. Doctors now screen children for NAFLD if they have obesity. A child with NAFLD has a higher risk of other health conditions, such as diabetes. Fatty liver occurs when there is an excessive...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicineNet.com

How Long Can You Live After a Heart Transplant? Survival Rates

With advancements in medicine and technology, heart transplant survival rates have improved dramatically over the past few decades. According to recent studies, the average life expectancy of a heart transplant patient is 9.16 years. What are heart transplant survival rates?. Survival rates for heart transplant patients are as follows:. 1...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
diabetesselfmanagement.com

Liver Disease Linked to Severe Hypoglycemia in Type 2

In people with type 2 diabetes, having nonalcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) is linked to a higher risk for severe hypoglycemia (low blood glucose), according to a new study published in the journal JAMA Network Open. NAFLD is a condition in which the liver contains elevated levels of fat, which...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Knowridge Science Report

Knowridge Science Report

108K+
Followers
9K+
Post
52M+
Views
ABOUT

Inspiring science news, discoveries and stories. Science, Tech, Health, Earth, and Space.

 https://knowridge.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy