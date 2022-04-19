ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

US Forecast

Jacksonville Journal Courier
 3 days ago

City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index. Albany, NY;58;34;48;38;Snow and rain;SW;20;67%;87%;2. Albuquerque, NM;79;56;80;53;Increasingly windy;WSW;16;16%;0%;7. Anchorage, AK;45;29;46;30;Mostly sunny;E;5;47%;0%;4. Asheville, NC;53;36;54;33;Sunny and breezy;NW;15;38%;0%;9. Atlanta, GA;66;42;62;42;Sunny and breezy;NNW;15;37%;3%;9. Atlantic City, NJ;52;42;53;43;Windy with...

UPI News

Warmup for central, southern U.S. to spark more severe weather

More rounds of severe weather are forecast to target the central and eastern United States the coming week, with springtime warmth set to make a come back in between. A month into the official start of spring, residents across the country are keeping an eye out for severe weather. AccuWeather meteorologists say that more thunderstorms are expected in the middle of the week.
FMX 94.5

This Is the Oldest Home Currently for Sale in Lubbock

Lubbock is an ever-growing city that is constantly seing new homes being built. While these new homes are wonderful, there are plenty of older homes in Lubbock that deserve some love too. Take this home for example. This is the oldest home for sale in Lubbock right now, and it...
AccuWeather

Deja vu? Blizzard conditions, severe weather in the forecast for central US

A large multifaceted storm is brewing for the nation's midsection once again, AccuWeather meteorologists say. The latest projections from the company's team of forecasters indicate another round of severe weather is likely for parts of the Plains and Midwest, while the colder side of the storm could generate the third snowstorm in 10 days for parts of Montana and the Dakotas.
Fox News

Winter storm continues to impact New England

A winter storm continues in interior New England on Tuesday morning. Winter weather alerts are still in place to start the day across upstate New York and Vermont. On Monday night, some 8-10 inches fell across portions of Pennsylvania. An additional 6-8 inches of snow are still possible as the...
Weather
Jacksonville Journal Courier

Zucchini recall: Possible health risk affecting several states, Walmart customers

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has announced the voluntary recall of organic zucchini due to a possible health risk, with the zucchini possibly contaminated with Salmonella. World Variety Produce, Inc. of Los Angeles is voluntarily recalling case lot #38706503 of Organic Zucchini due to the potential Salmonella contamination, an...
Jacksonville Journal Courier

'Wall of fire' forces evacuations near Arizona tourist town

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — Heavy winds kicked up a towering wall of flames outside a northern Arizona tourist town Tuesday, ripping through two-dozen structures and sending residents of more than 700 homes scrambling to flee. Flames as high as 100 feet (30 meters) raced through an area of scattered...
Jacksonville Journal Courier

Disney World: Face masks optional for all areas of resort

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Walt Disney World has lifted the last of its mask requirements, meaning face coverings will be optional for visitors at all locations on the central Florida Disney property. The rule change was posted Tuesday on Disney's website. Masks are still recommended, though not required, for...
