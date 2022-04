YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – We’ve heard a lot about FirstEnergy’s plans to run new power lines from downtown Youngstown through the East Side. Most of the criticism is because the lines would run behind the Youngstown Foundation Amphitheatre. Eventually, the lines would also go through St. Angela of Merici Parish, and the pastor there is not happy about it.

YOUNGSTOWN, OH ・ 1 HOUR AGO