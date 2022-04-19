ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corpus Christi, TX

Police searching for 19-year-old suspect of Corpus Christi murder

By Khadeeja Umana
 3 days ago
Police in Texas are searching for the suspect in the murder of a 61-year-old man.

Corpus Christi police said 19-year-old Francisco Campos III has an outstanding warrant that was issued on Thursday for murder. Police said Campos was last known to be driving a grey Chrysler 300.

Police said around 7 p.m. on Wednesday, April 13, officers dispatched to a shooting at the 3000 block of Buford. Officers arrived to find a 61-year-old gunshot wound victim who had critical injuries.

"The male was transported to a local hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries," police said.

Anyone who has information about the whereabouts of Francisco Campos can call Crime Stoppers at 888-TIPS (8477).

Daniel Gallardo Garcia
3d ago

ha a 19 year old driving a Chrysler 300...you know it's either stolen or its his mommas. no 19 year old could afford that payment, in my opinion.

Jsr952
3d ago

damnit Bobby...not only did you end this poor man's life but you ruined yours along with it...nothing is worth your life...especially being so young. you shoulda been selling propane and propane accessories...maybe one day.............

