3 Hospitalized After 60 Freeway 2-Vehicle Collision

Diamond Bar, Los Angeles County, CA: Three people were injured in a collision where two vehicles were severely damaged on the 60 Freeway early Monday morning in the city of Diamond Bar.

Tony V / KNN

Just after 1:00 a.m. Apr. 18, California Highway Patrol and Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to the Westbound 60 Freeway and the 57 Freeway south for reports of a traffic collision.

Arriving engines located two vehicles with major damage. CARE ambulances transported three patients to local hospitals with unknown injuries.

CHP is investigating the collision.