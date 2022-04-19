Woman, 34, slashed in leg on Midtown subway platform; no arrests: police

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) — A 34-year-old woman was slashed in the leg in a Midtown subway station on Monday night, police said.

The victim was standing on the southbound M platform at 34th Street Herald Square station when she was attacked in the leg just after 6 p.m. with an unknown object.

Cops said she was taken to NYC Health + Hospitals/Bellevue in stable condition.

The suspect described as a man and in his 20s.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing, police said.