ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

47 states have laws requiring students recite Pledge of Allegiance

By The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire, Brad Dress
KTSM
KTSM
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47gxvF_0fD1Cxtu00

( The Hill ) — A Texas teacher agreed to pay a $90,000 settlement this week after he was sued by a student on First Amendment grounds for requiring a class to write out the Pledge of Allegiance.

The incident occurred in 2017 when teacher Benjie Arnold asked his class to write out the Pledge of Allegiance or receive a failing grade. The student, Mari Oliver, wrote a squiggly line on the paper, and failed the assignment as a result.

McConnell leans hard on GOP senators to oppose Jackson

Oliver, who is Black, refused to write out the pledge over religious and social justice reasons relating to the treatment of Black Americans in the United States.

Forty-seven states in the U.S. require the Pledge of Allegiance be recited in public schools, with varying exemptions for students or staff who wish to opt out. The 1943 U.S. Supreme Court ruling, West Virginia V. Barnette, determined that no school or government can compel someone to recite the Pledge of Allegiance or salute the flag.

But states can still require it while offering exemptions. And states have varying levels of exemptions — for example, Florida and Texas allow for a student to be exempted from reciting the Pledge of Allegiance only if a parent or guardian consents.

Here is a full breakdown of states’ laws on the Pledge of Allegiance.

States with no policy for the pledge

Nebraska – There is no statute in the state of Nebraska, but the state’s school board required the Pledge of Allegiance be recited at public schools in 2012.

Wyoming , Vermont and Hawaii

States that require the pledge be recited, with no clear exemptions

Kansas – The state of Kansas does require the pledge to be recited, but leaves oversight to the state’s Board of Education.

Georgia , Illinois , New Mexico a nd Nevada

Massachusetts – There is no clear exemption in the state of Massachusetts: “Failure for a period of two consecutive weeks by a teacher to salute the flag and recite said pledge as aforesaid, or to cause the pupils under his charge so to do, shall be punished for every such period by a fine of not more than five dollars,” the law states.

California – The state of California requires the pledge to be recited, but leaves oversight to school districts.

Delaware – The state of Delaware requires the pledge to be recited, and a bill that would have established a clear exemption and eliminated a penalty against teachers for not leading students in the patriotic exercise was tabled in a state legislature’s committee last year.

States requiring the Pledge be recited with stricter exemptions

Texas, Florida and Pennsylvania – In these states, a student must provide written notice from parent or guardian to gain exemption.

Utah – In Utah, students must provide written notice from parent or guardian to gain exemption, but the code does require schools to notify students they can opt out.

Washington – In the state of Washington, “students not reciting the pledge shall maintain a respectful silence,” according to state law.

New Jersey – In New Jersey, Exempt students “shall be required to show full respect to the flag while the pledge is being given merely by standing at attention, the boys removing the headdress.”

Virginia – In Virginia, exempt students must be quiet during recitation. The code also says every student must learn about the pledge and demonstrate knowledge of it.

Oregon and Tennessee – Exempt students must remain quiet.

States with new laws establishing the Pledge be recited in schools

Montana and Arkansas – These states passed updates to state laws in 2021 with clear exemptions.

North Dakota – North Dakota passed an update to its state law in 2021 that says schools may authorize a voluntary recitation.

Alabama – Alabama passed an update to its state law requiring recitation in 2019 with a clear exemption.

I owa – Iowa passed a state law on the matter requiring recitation for the first time in 2021 with a clear exemption.

States with exemptions, but varying interpretations

Kentucky – Kentucky state law says: “Pupils shall be reminded that this Lord’s prayer is the prayer our pilgrim fathers recited when they came to this country in their search for freedom. Pupils shall be informed that these exercises are not meant to influence an individual’s personal religious beliefs in any manner.”

Alaska – Alaska requires school districts to inform people of their right not to participate in the Pledge of Allegiance.

Oklahoma – The Sooner state requires schools post a notice in a conspicuous place informing them that they don’t have to participate.

States with clear exemptions

South Dakota, North Carolina, Mississippi, Connecticut, Michigan, New York, Ohio, Minnesota, New Hampshire, West Virginia, South Carolina, Colorado, Idaho, Wisconsin, Maryland, Maine, Indiana, Louisiana and Rhode Island

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTSM 9 News.

Comments / 0

Related
KTSM

3 dogs attack child in Far East El Paso

EL PASO, TX (KTSM) – According to El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPCSO) a child was attacked by three aggressive dogs in Far East El Paso County. EPCSO officials say the attack took place Monday, April 18, around 7 a.m. along the 15000 block of Colonia Tierra, just north of the Clint exit on I-10. […]
EL PASO, TX
FOXBusiness

New Florida law requires high school students to take financial literacy course

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis this week signed legislation into law requiring that high school students in the state take a financial literacy course in order to graduate. The bill, titled the Dorothy L. Hukill Financial Literacy Act, requires students to take a half-credit in personal financial literacy and money management. The legislation requires that the course cover basic skills, such as how to manage a bank account, balance a checkbook, complete a loan application and compute federal income taxes.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
State
Tennessee State
State
Florida State
State
Texas State
State
Mississippi State
State
Louisiana State
State
Oregon State
State
Alabama State
State
Arkansas State
Local
Texas Education
State
Nebraska State
State
Iowa State
State
Alaska State
State
Wisconsin State
State
Vermont State
State
Indiana State
State
Connecticut State
State
Kentucky State
Local
Texas Government
State
Maine State
State
Montana State
State
Utah State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Legislature#Gop#Black Americans#U S Supreme Court
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene lashes out after judge green-lights lawsuit that would ban her from ballot over Jan 6

A legal effort to ban Marjorie Taylor Greene from standing for re-election has been given the go-ahead by a federal judge, who denied the far-right Georgia congresswoman’s attempt to have the case against her thrown out – paving the way for further proceedings by the end of this week.The news led Ms Taylor Greene to complain that “I have to go to court on Friday and actually be questioned about something I’ve never been charged with and something I was completely against.”Ms Greene, a hardline pro-Trump Republican who has long circulated false conspiracy theories, is accused by campaigners of...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Washington Examiner

No records kept of Biden's meetings in Delaware: Report

Freedom of Information Act requests for records of President Joe Biden's visitors in Delaware, where he spends a significant amount of time, have produced no documents, according to the New York Post. The newspaper reportedly asked for over a year's worth of records regarding the president's visitors at his Delaware...
DELAWARE STATE
KROC News

Iowa Town of Less Than a Thousand is the Epitome of Corruption

If you somehow made your way through Armstrong, Iowa, it likely wouldn't even register in your mind. The tiny, sleepy town located in the north-central part of the state has a population of 875 people, and the closest city with a population of more than 10,000 is Fort Dodge -- an hour and a half long drive away.
ARMSTRONG, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
americanmilitarynews.com

RI bill would punish unvaccinated with doubled income tax, monthly fine

Democrats in the State of Rhode Island General Assembly are pushing legislation that would mandate COVID-19 vaccines for all residents. Those who don’t comply — including parents of unvaccinated children — would be punished with doubled income tax and a $50 monthly fine. The bill states that...
INCOME TAX
AFP

Texas executes its oldest death row inmate

Texas executed its oldest death row inmate on Thursday, a 78-year-old man convicted of killing a policeman more than 30 years ago during a routine traffic stop. Buntion was the oldest man on death row in Texas, the conservative southern state which puts more prisoners to death than any other American state.
TEXAS STATE
Salon

"I am not for sale," says Nina Turner as billionaire-funded super PAC backs opponent

This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. Congressional candidate Nina Turner declared Friday that she is "not for sale" and suggested her primary opponent, Democratic Rep. Shontel Brown, is after federal filings revealed that a billionaire-funded super PAC has spent more than $1 million in support of the incumbent in Ohio's 11th District.
OHIO STATE
KTSM

KTSM

4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
856K+
Views
ABOUT

KTSM 9 Putting Local First. Brinigng the Borderland the latest in news, weather, sports and more. ktsm.com

 https://www.ktsm.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy