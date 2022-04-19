ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Clint ISD teams advancing to the Elementary State Robotics competition

By Gabriela Rodríguez
KTSM
KTSM
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3POplk_0fD1Cv8S00

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Face-to-face robotics contest is back for the 2021-2022 school year and more than 1,400 teams participate in TCEA Robotics Contests held in 20 areas in the state of Texas and one on Guam.

The State Contest will be held this Saturday April 23, in Austin and all 6 teams will be leaving in hopes to come back as state champions.

  • Montana Vista Elementary has 3 Teams coached by Marissa Scott Ortega and Aaron Contreras
    • The Phoenix Js
    • The Artic Vibes
    • The Cool Bots
      • Jade Chairez
      • Amaris Valerio
      • Elijah Saenz
      • Joe Jordan Valadez
      • Jesus Garcia
  • Nathan Montelongo
  • Mia Camacho
  • Aribel Palacios
  • Tristan Macis
  • Alexander Chairez
  • Red Sands Elementary has 1 Team coached by Ramon Espinoza
    • Red Sands Robo 3
      • Adrian Mojarro
      • Selinna Gutierrez
      • Isaiah Medina
      • Adam Gonzalez
  • Desert Hills Elementary has 1 Team coached by Cynthia Martinez
    • DHE Innovators
      • Emily Sanchez
      • Grecia Sixtos
      • Emma Barrientos
      • Edgar Aguirre
  • William D. Surratt has 1 Team coached by Marisela Alvarado
    • Tech Ninjas
      • Emily Sanchez
      • Grecia Sixtos
      • Emma Barrientos
      • Edgar Aguirre

In total, 21 students and 5 coaches will be traveling to Austin, TX on the 22nd of April to represent Clint ISD and compete at the TCEA State robotics competition. Bes of luck to all of them.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTSM 9 News.

Comments / 0

Related
KTSM

‘Operation College Bound’ at YSID this week

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – UTEP, EPCC and the Ysleta ISD are partnering up through the “Operation College Bound” program that brings college representatives to Ysleta ISD campuses, to assist graduating seniors’ transition to higher education levels. On today’s session UTEP and EPCC at Del Valle Highschool, reps will offer enrollment and advising services to […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

EPPD arrests 2 drivers involved in fiery I10 crash

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The drivers of the two vehicles involved in a deadly, fiery crash on I10 last weekend have been arrested by the El Paso Police Department (EPPD). EPPD officials say 24-year-old Saul Miguel Gutierrez of Horizon and 19-year-old Kayla Nunez of Chaparral (NM) were both arrested on Wednesday, April 13 and […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

LCPD officer shoots, kills elderly woman armed with knife

LAS CRUCES, NM (KTSM) – Officials with the Las Cruces Police Department (LCPD) provided information on the weekend shooting of an elderly woman, armed with a knife, at a Central Las Cruces home. LCPD officials share that on Saturday, May 16, 2022, at about 6:30 p.m., their officers were sent at a home along the […]
LAS CRUCES, NM
Laredo Morning Times

United ISD theatrical design students progress to state level competition

Alexander High School theatrical design students David Elizondo and Kensey Shaw, whose design concepts for the production of "Murder On The Orient Express,” have advanced them to the state-level University Interscholastic League competition for the third year in a row. The state meet will take place in Austin on...
AUSTIN, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
El Paso, TX
Austin, TX
Education
City
Austin, TX
Local
Texas Education
KTSM

Woman arrested after break in, assault in Fabens

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPCSO) arrested a woman after she allegedly broke into a home in Fabens and assaulted someone in the home. EPCSO officials say on April 14, 2022, at approximately 2:30 am., their Deputies were sent to a home along the 100 Block of South-East 1st Street […]
FABENS, TX
KTSM

Downtown Bank Robbed; EPPD releases photo of suspect

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Officers with the El Paso Police Department (EPPD) were sent to Downtown El Paso, after a reported bank robbery Monday afternoon. EPPD officers rushed to the Wells Fargo Bank, located at 221 North Kansas, after a reported bank robbery shortly after 1 p.m. Officials closed off an area from Franklin […]
EL PASO, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Jordan
KTSM

El Paso actor recalls role in “Selena” 25 years later

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Saturday, April 16th is National Selena Day, which just so happens to be the late singer’s birthday as well. Here in 2022, she would have turned 51 years old. Also this year, the movie Selena is now 25 years old, although that’s still hard to believe for one El Paso […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

3 dogs attack child in Far East El Paso

EL PASO, TX (KTSM) – According to El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPCSO) a child was attacked by three aggressive dogs in Far East El Paso County. EPCSO officials say the attack took place Monday, April 18, around 7 a.m. along the 15000 block of Colonia Tierra, just north of the Clint exit on I-10. […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

El Pasoan student to participate in Quantum Computing Pilot Program

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Are you familiar with quantum computing? Well, Galilea Rodriguez has been recognized for her research achievements in this subject in the article “Inspiring High Schoolers to Learn Quantum Computing”.     Quantum computing connects quantum states like superposition, interference, and entanglement, to perform calculations and Galilea a Junior at the Harmony […]
EL PASO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Robotics#Isd#State Of Texas#Tcea Robotics Contests#The State Contest#Montana Vista Elementary#Desert Hills Elementary#The Apple App Store#The Google Play Store#Nexstar Media Inc
KTSM

Victims in deadly I-10 head-on crash near Las Cruces identified

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – New Mexico State Police (NMSP) officials have identified the two drivers killed last week in a head-on, wrong-way crash on I-10 west of Las Cruces In the early morning hours of April 15, the New Mexico State Police were called to a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 10 near milepost 122, […]
LAS CRUCES, NM
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
KTSM

Harmony Public Schools to host job fair Saturday, April 29

EL PASO, TX (KTSM) – Harmony Public Schools (HPS), the largest STEM-focused charter public school network in Texas, is hosting a job fair. The job fair will be held Saturday, April 29 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Harmony School of Science located at 1730 Joe Battle Blvd. Applicants can find available opportunities […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Parkland baseball standout signs to play at El Paso Community College

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Parkland High School baseball standout Julian Enriquez put pen to paper on Wednesday as he signed his letter of intent to continue playing baseball at the next level. In front of family and friends, Enriquez signed to continue his baseball playing days at El Paso Community College. “It means a lot […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

El Pasoans push for stopping execution of Texas mother

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A small group of El Pasoans gathered in front of the El Paso County Courthouse to protest the scheduled execution of a Latina Texas mother, accused of killing her 2-year-old daughter in 2008 in Cameron County in the Rio Grande Valley. Melissa Lucio was convicted of killing her 2-year-old daughter […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

RGV cheerleader breaks barriers with special abilities

MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — In the Rio Grande Valley there are many people with special talents and unique abilities. However, one student seems to constantly stand out among others, constantly redefining what it means to have special abilities. Addison Bortnick is a cheerleader at McAllen Memorial High School who has made it her mission to […]
MCALLEN, TX
KTSM

KTSM

4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
856K+
Views
ABOUT

KTSM 9 Putting Local First. Brinigng the Borderland the latest in news, weather, sports and more. ktsm.com

 https://www.ktsm.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy