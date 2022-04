SAN ANTONIO — Get your kids and teenagers ready for some great basketball lessons, courtesy of the San Antonio Spurs. The Spurs Sports Academy (SSA) is kicking off its 49th season of Spurs Summer Basketball Camps for young athletes who want to learn the basics of basketball, or are looking to improve their skills. Camps, presented by Gatorade and Academy Sports + Outdoors, begin June 6, and run through mid-August, with a total of 12 camps throughout the summer.

SAN ANTONIO, TX ・ 8 HOURS AGO