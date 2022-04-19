Crooks Fire in Yavapai County: What to know about the wildfire, safety orders

BOULDER, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Boulder Police Department posted Saturday that 19,000 people or about 8,000 homes need to immediately evacuate due to a wildfire burning in an open space. They say the fire is about 130 acres and zero percent contained as of 6:30 P.M. No structures have been damaged. According to police, the
AN evacuation has been ordered as a wildfire is raging in Boulder, Colorado near Table Mesa. The fire is burning near the National Center for Atmospheric Research (NCAR) in Boulder, and is being referred to as the NCAR fire. The fire is currently 60 acres in size with "no containment,"...
