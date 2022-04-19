Crooks Fire in Yavapai County: What to know about the wildfire, safety orders

BOULDER, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Boulder Police Department posted Saturday that 19,000 people or about 8,000 homes need to immediately evacuate due to a wildfire burning in an open space. They say the fire is about 130 acres and zero percent contained as of 6:30 P.M. No structures have been damaged. According to police, the The post About 19,000 people ordered to evacuate due to wildfire burning in Boulder appeared first on KRDO.

BOULDER, CO ・ 26 DAYS AGO