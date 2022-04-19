ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yavapai County, AZ

Crooks Fire in Yavapai County: What to know about the wildfire, safety orders

fox10phoenix.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Crooks Fire burning in the Prescott National Forest...

www.fox10phoenix.com

KRDO News Channel 13

About 19,000 people ordered to evacuate due to wildfire burning in Boulder

BOULDER, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Boulder Police Department posted Saturday that 19,000 people or about 8,000 homes need to immediately evacuate due to a wildfire burning in an open space. They say the fire is about 130 acres and zero percent contained as of 6:30 P.M. No structures have been damaged. According to police, the The post About 19,000 people ordered to evacuate due to wildfire burning in Boulder appeared first on KRDO.
BOULDER, CO

