The FBI says the three suspects in Wednesday's police-involved shooting in Yonkers traveled from Georgia to sell illegal guns in Yonkers. Bryce Martin, 23, and Xavier Simms, 22, are both charged with one count of conspiring to traffic firearms, which carries a maximum of five years in federal prison. The third suspect, 28-year-old Bryant Jackson was fatally shot in the head after police say he shot veteran-officer Yonkers Det. Brian Menton in the stomach.

YONKERS, NY ・ 15 MINUTES AGO