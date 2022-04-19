ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

Ukraine has used facial recognition tech to notify Russian families of dead soldiers: report

By Lexi Lonas, The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire
abc27 News
abc27 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZQ0z1_0fD1ApuW00

( The Hill ) – Ukraine is using facial recognition technology from U.S. company Clearview AI to identify dead Russian soldiers and send the images to their families in an effort to turn sentiment against the war, according to The Washington Post.

The technology has been used to notify families of 582 Russian soldiers who were killed in the fighting in Ukraine, according to the country’s IT Army, the Post reported.

In total, the technology has been used 8,679 times in Ukraine, according to a statement from Clearview AI Chief Executive Hoan Ton-That given to The Hill.

Reuters first reported last month the use of the technology in Ukraine, with Ton-That telling the outlet the same technology would not be offered to the Russian forces.

Get daily news, weather, breaking news, and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here .

The letter the company sent last month to Ukraine said the technology could be used to identify infiltrators, identify those who have died, reunite families, and combat misinformation.

Ukraine has said the technology will be effective in letting Russian civilians know what is really happening in the invasion and inspire resistance in Moscow, but others have called the strategy cruel and said it could potentially make Russians angrier at Ukraine.

Ton-That told the Post five Ukrainian agencies are able to use the technology, without cost to them, during the war.

Among the agencies, 343 official accounts are active with the company and have access to the facial recognition features, according to a statement from Ton-That.

Ukraine rejects deadline to surrender to Russia

The officials have learned to use the technology in weekly meetings with Clearview AI employees, according to the Post.

“They’re so enthusiastic,” Ton-That told the paper. “Their energy is really high. They say they’re going to win, every call.”

The Post noted Clearview AI has been facing controversy for its methods of collecting data and over fears that facial recognition could misidentify individuals, leading to families falsely being told their loved ones had died.

Five deadly weapons Russia is accused of using in Ukraine

Ton-That said in a statement to The Hill the technology can correctly identify a face out of 12 million pictures with 99.85% accuracy that “will prevent misidentifications from happening in the field.”

“War zones can be dangerous when there is no way to tell apart enemy combatants from civilians. Facial recognition technology can help reduce uncertainty and increase safety in these situations,” he said. “We are ensuring each person with access to the tool is trained on how to use it safely and responsibly.”

U.S. officials estimate thousands of Russian soldiers have died in the almost two months since Russia invaded.

Ukraine has been working to keep its international support high and inspire resistance in Russia, where many are deprived of information about the ongoing conflict.

Moscow is purposefully hiding casualty numbers and photos from the conflict. The government also continues to tell its citizens the war is a “special military operation” aimed at “de-Nazifying” Ukraine.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC27.

Comments / 0

Related
abc27 News

Who’s running for Governor of Pennsylvania in 2022?

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Before hitting the polls on May 17 for the primary election, abc27 has compiled a list of who is running for governor of Pennsylvania. Tuesday, March 15, marked the official day for candidates to hand in their signed petitions to officially add their names to the ballot. Senator candidates must receive […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The US Sun

Warmongering Putin showing signs of psychosis and hearing ‘voices inside his head’ after lockdown, expert claims

WARMONGERING Russian leader Vladimir Putin has been showing signs of psychosis and hearing voices inside his head after isolating during lockdown, an expert has claimed. The tyrant has become increasingly paranoid over the past few months, holding meetings across an abnormally large table and fearing someone in his own circle could poison him.
WORLD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#Russian Soldiers#Tech#Facial Recognition#Clearview Ai#The Washington Post#Army#Reuters#Russians#Ukrainian
Daily Mail

Russians turn on Putin over deaths of 'cannon fodder soldiers': Wave of dissent against Moscow's war hits social media as anger grows over catastrophic toll among young troops

Russians are for the first time expressing their open outrage and anguish at the catastrophic death toll of Vladimir Putin's troops - especially among young 'cannon fodder soldiers'. They are speaking out online despite the threats of severe punishment for doing so. Putin's invasion has suffered another blow after it...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Military
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
World
News Break
Politics
Country
Russia
americanmilitarynews.com

‘A very big secret’: Boat crews link alleged Putin superyacht to Russian tycoons’ other vessels

This article was originally published by Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty and is reprinted with permission. A superyacht that Kremlin opponents claim secretly belongs to Russian President Vladimir Putin shared the same construction manager and European crew members as several other yachts owned by Russian tycoons that Western governments have either seized or targeted with sanctions, an investigation by RFE/RL has found.
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
Radar Online.com

Vladimir Putin's Only 'Indestructible' Supertank Destroyed, Adding Another Loss In Russia's War Against Ukraine

Vladimir Putin's only "indestructible" super tank has been destroyed. The T-80UM2 tank, nicknamed the Black Eagle, was reportedly demolished in Ukraine less than one month after Russia's President declared war against the Eastern European country. Article continues below advertisement. According to Military Today, the tank was somehow used in the...
MILITARY
USNI News

Satellite Images Confirm Russian Navy Landing Ship Was Sunk at Berdyansk

The Russian landing ship attacked by Ukrainian forces this week at in the southern port city of Berdyansk has sunk, Pentagon officials confirmed on Friday. Satellite images provided to USNI News by Maxar Technologies prove the Alligator-class landing ship tank (LST) that was seen on video on Thursday was underwater at the side of the pier, with the superstructure and forecastle sticking up above the water.
MILITARY
Daily Mail

Charred remains of ANOTHER Russian convoy: Drone pictures show aftermath of ambush by Ukrainians who blew up Putin's armour as it crossed a bridge

Incredible images have emerged depicting the aftermath of an ambush conducted by Ukrainian special forces (SSO) on a convoy of Russian armour and troops headed from Kharkiv to Izyum earlier this week. Snaps released by the Ukrainian Ground Forces early this morning show the smouldering wreckage of several Russian armoured...
MILITARY
abc27 News

abc27 News

14K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

abc27.com is your local source for breaking news, the latest headlines, severe weather, sports, and traffic in Harrisburg, York, Lancaster, Lebanon. WHTM-TV is your ABC television affiliate in all of south-central Pennsylvania.

 https://abc27.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy