Cleveland Browns ‘welcome’ NFL investigation into Hue Jackson’s tanking claims

BEREA, Ohio (WJW)– The NFL is investigating the recanted claims by former Cleveland Browns head coach Hue Jackson that he was paid to tank.

Jackson, now the coach of the Grambling State Tigers, spent a little more than two seasons as coach of the Browns and famously went 3-36-1 before he was fired in 2018.

He made a series of statements on Twitter following a lawsuit from former Miami Dolphins coach Brian Flores. Flores accused the Dolphins, Broncos and Giants of racial hiring practices, and said Dolphins owner Stephen Ross offered him $100,000 per loss during the 2019 season to get a better position in the draft.

In response to a tweet about being paid to tank, Jackson said , “Well, Jimmy Haslam , was happy while we kept losing.” When a Browns fan insinuated Cleveland’s ownership wasn’t paying $100,000 per loss, Jackson responded , “Trust me it was a good number!”

The Browns called the allegations “fabricated” and Jackson later retracted those claims.

Now, the league’s investigation is being handed by U.S. SEC Chair Mary Jo White.

The Browns released the following statement Monday evening:

“Even though Hue recanted his allegations a short time after they were made, it was important to us and to the integrity of the game to have an independent review of the allegations. We welcomed an investigation and we are confident the results will show, as we’ve previously stated, that these allegations are categorically false. We have fully cooperated with Mary Jo White and look forward to the findings.”

