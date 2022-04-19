ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Cristiano Ronaldo shares news of baby’s death: ‘You are our angel’

By Alix Martichoux, Nexstar Media Wire
WGNO
WGNO
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DF7f7_0fD1Abna00

(NEXSTAR) – Cristiano Ronaldo shared heartbreaking news with his fans on social media Monday. In a note signed by the Portuguese soccer star and partner Georgina Rodriguez, the couple said their baby boy had died.

“It is with our deepest sadness we have to announce that our baby boy has passed away,” the post reads. “It is the greatest pain that any parents can feel. Only the birth of our baby girl gives us the strength to live this moment with some hope and happiness.”

In October of last year, Ronaldo and Rodriguez announced on Instagram they were expecting twins, but did not specify a due date.

Britney Spears announces she is pregnant

“We would like to thank the doctors and nurses for all their expert care and support,” Ronaldo’s post continues. “We are all devastated at this loss and we kindly ask for privacy at this very difficult time.”

Ronaldo, who plays for Manchester United and is among the world’s highest paid athletes, has four other children. Rodriguez and Ronaldo welcomed their first child together in 2017.

Ronaldo’s announcement Monday has an especially large audience. He currently holds the record as the person with the most followers on Instagram at more than 428 million.

The note shared by the couple ends: “Our baby boy, you are our angel. We will always love you.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGNO.

Comments / 0

Related
WGNO

UPDATE: Multi-Agency manhunt underway for Union Parish work release escapee accused of killing co-worker at Foster Farms

UPDATE: According to the Louisiana Department of Public Safety and Corrections, on Thursday, April 21, 2022, since 11 a.m., a multi-agency manhunt and investigation was underway for a Union Parish work release inmate escapee who stabbed a co-worker at Foster Farms. Police reported the victim was not a work release inmate. Law enforcement agencies are […]
UNION PARISH, LA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cristiano Ronaldo
Person
Britney Spears
HollywoodLife

Britney Spears Slams Ex Kevin Federline, Claims He Refused To See Her While Pregnant

Britney Spears has been quite vocal on social media after the dismissal of her conservatorship, giving fans a peek at her personal life that has been shrouded in secrecy for years. Taking to Instagram on April 21, the pop princess proved on point as she opened up about her recently announced pregnancy in a since deleted post, saying she doesn’t care for the nausea associated with it. While explaining that she was worse off during her first two pregnancies with her “mean” moods, she dropped a bomb, claiming her ex-husband Kevin Federline refused to see her while she was carrying his baby!
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Portuguese#Nexstar Media Inc
Harper's Bazaar

Jennifer Lawrence Spotted Out on Hike with Her Newborn and Husband

Jennifer Lawrence is introducing her newborn to the great outdoors. On Tuesday, the Hunger Games actress was spotted enjoying a sunny hike in Los Angeles with her baby, husband Cooke Maroney, and his parents, Suzi Fredericks and James Maroney. This marks the first time she has been pictured with her child, who was born in February.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NewsBreak
Sports
epicstream.com

Will Smith Heartbreak: Jada Pinkett Smith's Husband And Family Now Out Of Hollywood's A-List Following Oscar Slap? King Richard Star Reportedly Not Appearing In New Movies Anytime Soon

Will Smith has been making headlines for weeks now following his violent outburst on the Oscar stage on March 27. Most, if not all, fans can recall that the King Richard actor walked on stage and slapped Chris Rock across the face due to the latter's comedic monologue that included a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith's shaved head.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Katy Perry updates fans with baby number two news

Will she or won't she? Katy Perry has addressed pregnancy rumors with a brutally honest revelation about whether she's planning a second child with Orlando Bloom. The American Idol judge opened up to E! News when asked if the couple were expanding their brood anytime soon - and it appears work is getting in the way of baby number two.
CELEBRITIES
Essence

Sasha Obama Is Reportedly Dating The Son Of This Famous Actor

After the former First Lady spilled that both her daughters have boyfriends, the 20-year-old has been seen hanging out with the son of a very familiar face. If you were still in denial that Malia and Sasha Obama are grown women living their best young lives, their mom recently reminded us all.
CELEBRITIES
urbanbellemag.com

Former ‘Married to Medicine’ Husband Dr. Gregory Lunceford Shows Off His Girlfriend

Quad Webb and Dr. Gregory Lunceford’s split was very controversial. “Married to Medicine” star Quad Webb went through a very public divorce with Dr. Gregory Lunceford. To fans who have been watching the show since its inception, the split probably wasn’t surprising. Gregory and Quad had struggled in their relationship for years. Oftentimes they would clash about things like having children and finding balance as Gregory moved forward with opening up his own office. Quad was in full support of his business move and even helped out when he needed to get the new office together. However, they continued to have tension. And this was one of the reasons why Quad said she didn’t feel comfortable having children. In fact, Quad wanted them to work out their issues before taking such a big step. But Gregory began to feel as if Quad was just making excuses.
RELATIONSHIPS
shefinds

People Are So Mad At Jaden Smith For His Latest Viral Interview Comments—Is He Serious?!

While Jaden Smith is certainly not stirring up as much controversy lately as his father, Will Smith (who will ever forget that Oscars/ Chris Rock slap?) the musician and actor, 23, is ruffling more than just a few feathers with his latest viral interview comments. Last week, an old clip of Smith’s 2018 interview with rapper Big Boy went viral on the internet after it showed the young artist criticizing other people in his generation and insinuating he was smarter than others his age due to his upbringing.
CELEBRITIES
WGNO

WGNO

20K+
Followers
9K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

"WGNO ""New Orleans' Very Own is home to WGNO.COM. Along with the latest on crime, local news and weather, WGNO is continuously Moving New Orleans Forward with its coverage and connection to the local community."

 https://www.wgno.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy