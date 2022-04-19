ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Billy Long: ‘It's long past time to take [masks] out of airplanes’

By The Mark Reardon Show, Mark Reardon
 3 days ago

Missouri Congressman Billy Long joins the Mark Reardon Show to discuss a recent ruling from a Florida Federal judge to stop the mask mandate extension on mass transit such as planes and trains.

“Every other part of our lives is mask optional, regardless of if you’re going to a ball game, out to dinner, the movies, everything is mask optional. Concerts in big venues, so it’s long, long past time that they take them out of airplanes. And you can wear one if you want to! If it makes you feel safe that’s fine,” stated the Congressman

The mask mandate on mass transit was originally set to expire on April 18th, but the extension would have lasted an extra fifteen days had the Florida federal judge not have overturned the CDC’s extension by saying, “it’s unlawful”.

St.Louis's most trusted news, entertaining talk & comprehensive sports radio station.

