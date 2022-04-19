Ludacris To Receive Honorary Degree In Music Management From Georgia State University

Those who’ve made it big in Hollywood don’t always view a college degree in the same high standard as the working class. However, not all stars are strangers to getting a higher education.

Before he became a GRAMMY-winning rapper with equal success as an actor, Ludacris spent a year at Georgia State University studying music management. He later returned as an artist-in-residence, even helping to launch a course titled “The Legal Life of Ludacris” where he dedicated time towards mentorship despite never actually graduating himself.

Now it looks like GSU will be thanking Luda for his efforts to give back to students by rewarding him with an honorary degree at the school’s upcoming spring commencement ceremony.

“MY MOMMA IS SHEDDING REAL TEARS,” the Word of Mouf emcee tweeted with excitement while announcing the news last week (seen above), also going into detail about the fateful decision he made two decades ago that set everything in motion. “When I put ‘what’s your fantasy’ out in 2000 I had to choose between leaving school or a music career,” he wrote, also adding, “History has been made on one front & NOW it’s about to be made on ANOTHER ”

The Georgia Board Of Regents approved for Ludacris to receive his Bachelor of Science degree in Music Management, the same one he would’ve received if not choosing to release a platinum-selling single instead of staying in school.

More on the Southern rap king’s honorary achievement below, via GSU :

“A business mogul, multi-platinum GRAMMY® Award-winning artist, actor and entrepreneur, Bridges is being honored for his support of Georgia State’s creative media arts and law programs, his substantial commitment to the metro Atlanta community and his nationwide philanthropic endeavors, according to his nomination from Georgia State President M. Brian Blake.

‘We are proud that Chris Bridges got his start at Georgia State,’ Blake said. ‘He has gone on to become a cultural and philanthropic icon, representing Atlanta and giving back in many ways. Our students in the Creative Media Industries Institute (CMII) and College of Law have benefited from learning from his career and we’re excited to honor him as a member of the Panther family.’

Bridges joined Georgia State’s CMII as an artist-in-residence in 2019. In this role, he has mentored students and worked with CMII professors focusing on entrepreneurship in the music and film industries. In addition to his appointment at CMII, Bridges worked with the College of Law on one of the first offerings of a course called ‘The Legal Life of …’”

For those interested in watching Ludacris walk the stage, Georgia State University’s commencement ceremony will be on May 4 at 9 AM at Center Parc Stadium, open for the public to attend and streaming online .

Congratulations, Luda!

