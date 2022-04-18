He sat in the audience at 'Britain's Got Talent.' Then his daughters surprised him on stage

Related
Frail Liza Minnelli, 76, felt 'shaken' and 'sabotaged' after being forced on stage in wheelchair at Oscars instead of seated in director's chair as planned, claims her friend
Liza Minnelli's friend Michael Feinstein has come to her defense after viewers worried that she looked frail and out of it when she presented Best Picture at the 2022 Academy Awards with Lady Gaga. During an appearance Monday on SirusXM's The Jess Cagle Show, Feinstein, 65, claimed that the 76-year-old...
Sasha Obama Has A Boyfriend! Meet Her New Man, Who's The Son Of Actor Clifton Powell
It turns out that Barack and Michelle Obama's youngest daughter, Sasha, has been seeing former college athlete Clifton Powell Jr. for quite some time!
NFL・
I said goodbye to my husband moments before giving birth to our baby girl – fearing I would never wake up
A FIRST-TIME mum sobbed as she feared both she and her baby were going to die moments before undergoing an emergency C-section at 29 weeks, after her oxygen levels dramatically plummeted last summer. The traumatic drama – which led to a happy ending with both mum and baby daughter Grace...
90 Day Fiancé’s Robert Springs & Anny Francisco reveal son Adriel is dead at 7 months after suffering ‘heart condition’
90 DAY Fiancé stars Anny Francisco and Robert Springs has tragically lost their seven-year-old son. Anny announced the news on Thursday in a heartbreaking Instagram post. "Today is one of the worst days of my life, my son Adriel Springs died," she wrote. "I am devastated and [so is]...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Elle
Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Reportedly Promise Queen She'll Hug Great-Grandchildren 'In The Near Future'
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have reportedly been invited to appear on the Buckingham Palace balcony during Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee celebrations, but that's not the only news relating to the royal couple. During the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's quick visit to Windsor castle for Easter Sunday, ahead...
Hulk Announces His 'Niece' Has Given Birth To His Fourth Child In Social Media Post
Brazilian footballer Hulk has confirmed the niece of his ex-wife has given birth to the couple's first child. Hulk left his wife of 12 years, Iran Souza, back in July 2019 and entered a relationship with her niece, Camila Angelo, months later. The pair announced they were expecting their first...
epicstream.com
Princess Eugenie Shock: Prince Andrew’s Daughter Arranged Queen Elizabeth, Prince Harry’s Meeting? Princess Beatrice’s Sister Reportedly A Peacemaker
Prince Harry and Queen Elizabeth’s recent reunion surprised royal fans. After all, they have been urging the Duke of Sussex to visit his grandmother for months. Prince Harry also skipped Prince Philip’s memorial service weeks ago, and this would’ve been another perfect opportunity for him to reunite with the queen. However, Prince Harry and the queen’s meeting wouldn’t have been possible if not for Princess Eugenie.
My ex cheated on me, so I posed as a recruiter and put him through a month-long job interview then had the last laugh
A WOMAN has claimed she got very creative when it came to getting revenge on her ex who cheated on her. TikTok user @kykynicolee uploaded a video saying how she posed as a recruiter and put her love rat partner through a gruelling month-long job interview - before rejecting him.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
deseret.com
She unexpectedly dropped out of ‘American Idol.’ Now the show’s judges are speaking out
A week after Kenedi Anderson’s surprising exit from the “American Idol” competition, the show’s judges have opened up about the unexpected twist. What ‘American Idol’ judges said about Kenedi Anderson. Earlier this week, “American Idol” eliminated the competition down to 14 singers. Not long...
Hello Magazine
Kate Middleton spotted treating Prince George and Princess Charlotte to ice cream after school
The Duchess of Cambridge has been spotted with Prince George and Princess Charlotte as she took them for a post-school run treat in London. The candid photo was posted by @royalfashionpolice on Instagram and saw Kate looking gorgeous in a green patterned dress whilst enjoying the sunshine with her children who held their large flake 99 ice creams.
'Sometimes I wish we were still together': Rhea Perlman reflects on split from Danny Devito after 35 years of marriage and fondly remembers their 'glory days'
They sent shockwaves through Hollywood when they first announced their split in 2012 then again in 2017 after a reconciliation for a total of 35 years. And Rhea Perlman has reflected on her relationship with Danny Devito. The 74-year-old actress was candid as ever in an interview with People magazine...
epicstream.com
Prince Charles Shock: Prince Harry Late During Meeting With Prince Of Wales, Allegedly Uses Father As Publicity Stunt
Prince Charles reunited with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle when the pair dropped by at the U.K. before they went to the Netherlands for the Invictus Games. However, the meeting was allegedly not as fine as previously reported. Prince Charles, Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Meeting Just A Sussex Publicity...
Ellen Pompeo Admitted Katherine Heigl Was “Ahead Of Her Time” When She Condemned The “Cruel” Working Conditions On “Grey’s Anatomy” Years After She Was Called Out For Not Defending Her Costar
Last year, Katherine candidly reflected on what it was like to be labeled “difficult” and “unprofessional” for years in Hollywood after speaking out against the working conditions on the Grey’s Anatomy set.
urbanbellemag.com
Former ‘Married to Medicine’ Husband Dr. Gregory Lunceford Shows Off His Girlfriend
Quad Webb and Dr. Gregory Lunceford’s split was very controversial. “Married to Medicine” star Quad Webb went through a very public divorce with Dr. Gregory Lunceford. To fans who have been watching the show since its inception, the split probably wasn’t surprising. Gregory and Quad had struggled in their relationship for years. Oftentimes they would clash about things like having children and finding balance as Gregory moved forward with opening up his own office. Quad was in full support of his business move and even helped out when he needed to get the new office together. However, they continued to have tension. And this was one of the reasons why Quad said she didn’t feel comfortable having children. In fact, Quad wanted them to work out their issues before taking such a big step. But Gregory began to feel as if Quad was just making excuses.
epicstream.com
Princess Charlotte Shock: Kate Middleton’s Daughter Wouldn’t Be Styled As Princess If Not For Queen Elizabeth? Monarch Reportedly Issued Letters Patent While Duchess Was Pregnant With Prince George
Princess Charlotte is starting to make a name for herself. She’s charming, adorable, and hilarious according to some royal fans and royal experts. But even if she’s the daughter of the future king of Britain, Princess Charlotte wouldn’t have been styled as a princess if not for what Queen Elizabeth did.
Palace shock at Prince Harry: Royal staff slam 'breathtaking arrogance' over Duke's comment about 'protecting' the Queen and suggestion Her Majesty tells him secrets
Prince Harry was last night accused by royal staff of 'breathtaking arrogance'. They said his self-delusion knew 'no bounds' in an extraordinary interview in which he claimed he wanted to 'protect' the Queen. Buckingham Palace was left reeling after the prince said in the US TV appearance that his 'special'...
Grazia
This Man Stormed Out Of His Gender Reveal Party After Finding Out He Was Having Another Daughter
Gender reveals have firmly become part of the 21st-century parenting journey. While once you had simply to decide whether to wait until your due date to know the sex of your baby, now you have the option of whether to shower your nearest and dearest with pink or blue fireworks, balloons, confetti, or cake to announce the big boy or girl baby news.
Hello Magazine
Katy Perry updates fans with baby number two news
Will she or won't she? Katy Perry has addressed pregnancy rumors with a brutally honest revelation about whether she's planning a second child with Orlando Bloom. The American Idol judge opened up to E! News when asked if the couple were expanding their brood anytime soon - and it appears work is getting in the way of baby number two.
ohmymag.co.uk
Meghan Markle: This is the real reason why she left The Netherlands without Prince Harry
Meghan and Prince Harry travelled to Europe together for the first time since they stepped down as Senior Royals in 2020. The pair were in The Netherlands for the Invictus Games which started on April 16 and ends on April 22. However, Meghan has already travelled back to their shared home in the US without her husband.
digitalspy.com
Former EastEnders star Katie Jarvis sentenced after admitting racial harassment
Former EastEnders star Katie Jarvis has been sentenced to community service after admitting racial harassment in an incident from 2020. The actress, who played Hayley Slater on the BBC One soap until 2019, was arrested a year later after an altercation in Southend, Essex. As reported by BBC News, Basildon...
Wyoming News
Cheyenne, WY
2K+
Followers
7K+
Post
395K+
Views
ABOUT
The Wyoming Tribune Eagle is a daily newspaper published in Cheyenne and distributed primarily in Laramie County, Wyoming.https://www.wyomingnews.com
Comments / 0