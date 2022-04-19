ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Colorado River named most endangered US waterway

By Carol McKinley
The Denver Gazette
The Denver Gazette
 3 days ago

The mighty Colorado River just got a blow to its reputation: The nation’s sixth longest waterway, which winds through seven Southwest states and provides drinking water for 40 million people, is the most endangered river in the country.

American Rivers, a national conservation organization, crowned the Colorado River with the unwelcome designation Monday, blaming climate change-driven heat and drought, combined with outdated river management and overallocation of limited water supplies.

“The eyes of the world have been on the river and now we are in the crisis that we feared for years,” said Matt Rice, American Rivers’ Southwest regional director. “People on Denver’s Front Range don’t understand this crisis. They turn on the faucet and water comes out. They water five days a week, but ranchers can’t get water to irrigate. We need to use less water to live with the river that we have.”

The Colorado River Basin is home to 30 native fish species, many of which are threatened. More than 400 bird species depend on the area as well. The 1,450-mile river provides water for Denver, Los Angeles, Phoenix and Las Vegas. Unlike Colorado’s other rivers, it touches all four corners of the state.

Rancher Paul Bruchez, his dad and his brother moved their families from Westminster to Kremmling in 2000 with a dream of ranching in the mountains. They bought the 6,000-acre Reeder Creek Ranch in part because the Colorado River runs through it. For a couple of glorious years, all was flowing according to plan: The Rocky Mountain snowpack fed the river, the fish were thriving and the crops grew tall. But when the drought of 2002 hit, the snowmelt was around half of where it was supposed to be and warm temperatures made things worse, quickening the thaw so that runoff didn’t last very long.

That year, Bruchez could walk across the river in places and see the fish going belly up in the warm water. “Come 2003, my family had a meeting. We wondered, did we move to the wrong place? Instead of leaving, we decided to adapt and adjust to the river flow, climate change and population growth,” Bruchez told The Denver Gazette. Seeing no quick fix, Bruchez established a restoration project and a Colorado Basin roundtable and prepared to go along for the ride.

Over time, Bruchez’s projects have led to water savings and recovery. “We are discovering different types of plants, which are more drought resilient. I want to make a bumper sticker which says, 'Not all perennials are created equal,'” Bruchez said with a laugh.

Bruchez and Rice are sounding the alarm about the shrinking Colorado River as loudly as they can, hoping residents on the Front Range hear their message. They are disappointed that cities have not implemented water restrictions.

“People need to understand the connection between how we use water here and the effects and impacts on the West Slope,” said Rice.

Bruchez said it may come down to a choice of green lawns along the Front Range and food production. He is begging Coloradans to get on board the water-saving train, he says, because “too late” is now. “This is happening today. If we don’t act immediately, we will find ourselves in a crisis,” said Bruchez. “We are running out of water and we are running out of time.”

Snowmelt from Colorado and Wyoming that trickles into the Colorado River and feeds Lake Powell is crucial, and so is the timing of when it starts to flow. Each year in the last two decades of drought, more of the bathtub ring along the red cliffs of America’s second largest reservoir has become uncovered as the water level lowers. The latest numbers show Lake Powell at 3,523 feet above sea level, considered the warning level for people who keep up with these statistics. It’s the first time the reservoir has ever sunk that low. Water in Lake Mead is also at record lows.

After a healthy March, snowpack levels are at 93% of average, according to the Colorado Snow Survey, but the National Weather Service is predicting warm weather and lower-than-normal levels of precipitation this month.

When the Bruchez ranch got two and a half feet of snow in March, it was like frozen white gold, Bruchez said. But the thirsty ground soaked that up quickly, meaning there was little runoff.

“The snow seeped right into the ground. There have been so many years of dryness, the grounded needed it. I don’t know what it’s going to take to catch up,” said Bruchez.

Rice said the second and third most endangered rivers in the U.S. are the Snake River in Idaho, Washington and Oregon, which American Rivers says is threatened by four federal dams, and Alabama’s Mobile River, which is hampered by coal ash contamination.

"If you want to make a difference, water 30% less in your yards, get involved in how city households can conserve water, protect your open spaces," said Bruchez. "This is all for one and one for all. Or we all lose."

Correction: The headwaters of the Colorado River are in Rocky Mountain National Park. A previous version of this story misstated where the river begins.

Comments / 1

Related
Universe Today

Because of Extreme Drought, Lake Powell is Barely a Lake Anymore

The two largest reservoirs in the United States are now at their lowest levels since they were first created. After several decades of drought – with the past two years classified as intense drought in the US Southwest — both Lake Powell and Lake Mead are shrinking. Recent satellite images show just how dramatic the changes have been, due to the ongoing the climate crisis..
UTAH STATE
scitechdaily.com

Dwindling Water Levels of Lake Powell Seen From Space – Second-Largest Man-Made Reservoir in the US

After decades of drought, water levels in Lake Powell, the second-largest human-made reservoir in the United States, have shrunk to their lowest level since it was created more than 50 years ago, threatening millions of people who rely on its water supply. Satellite images allow us to take a closer look at the dwindling water levels of the lake amidst the climate crisis.
UTAH STATE
Idaho State Journal

Snake River named one of nation’s imperiled waterways

The threat that dams and climate change pose to wild salmon and steelhead landed the lower Snake River on a national environmental group’s list of the nation’s most endangered waterways. American Rivers released its annual list of rivers the group deems to be critically endangered and placed the Snake in the second spot. That is down one spot from the 2021 list that had the Snake as the nation’s most imperiled. ...
OREGON STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
Denver, CO
Government
City
Denver, CO
State
Idaho State
County
Denver, CO
State
Oregon State
State
Alabama State
City
Kremmling, CO
State
Washington State
Local
Colorado Government
The Independent

In drought-stricken West, officials weigh emergency actions

Federal officials say it may be necessary to reduce water deliveries to users on the Colorado River to prevent the shutdown of a huge dam that supplies hydropower to some 5 million customers across the U.S. West.Officials had hoped snowmelt would buoy Lake Powell on the Arizona-Utah border to ensure its dam could continue to supply power. But snow is already melting, and hotter-than-normal temperatures and prolonged drought are further shrinking the lake.The Interior Department has proposed holding back water in the lake to maintain Glen Canyon Dam's ability to generate electricity amid what it said were the driest...
POLITICS
The Independent

Father-of-four killed by grizzly bear in Yellowstone national park

A father-of-four has died in a grizzly bear attack near the Yellowstone National Park in Montana.Craig Clouatre, 40, went missing while hiking with friend Hans Friedmann in Paradise Valley, 80 kms (50 miles) north of Yellowstone on Wednesday.His remains were found after an “extensive search” by officers from the Park County Search and Rescue team on Friday.“It appears he had an encounter with a grizzly and unfortunately did not survive,” Park County Sheriff Brad Bichler said in a statement.“Please keep his family and all those involved in your thoughts and prayers.”Mr Bichler told the Livingston Enterprise that Mr Clouatre, a...
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

Tourist dies after falling off raft on Grand Canyon rapids tour

A 68-year-old woman died after falling into the water during a whitewater rafting trip in the Grand Canyon National Park in Arizona. Mary Kelley from Steamboat Springs, Colorado, fell into the water on Thursday morning on the ninth day of her boat journey near Hance Rapid on the Colorado River, according to the National Park Service.Others in the group she was travelling with managed to get her out of the water. She was unresponsive and CPR was performed until emergency services got to the scene. Park officials were alerted that CPR was in progress at around 11.18am on 24...
ACCIDENTS
Daily Mail

Utah woman, 34, who was a state official for more than 10 years dies during hike after falling 20 feet at Grand Canyon National Park on sixth day of boat trip

A longtime Utah government official died Monday evening, officials said Tuesday, after falling 20 feet at the Grand Canyon while on a boating trip along the Colorado River. Salt Lake City resident Margaret 'Meg' Osswald, the assistant director the Utah Division of Water Quality, was pronounced dead by Arizona safety officials at about 8:30 pm Monday after falling more than 20 feet during a hike just off the 1,450-mile-long river.
ACCIDENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Colorado River#Water Year#River Basin#Mobile River#Denver Water#American Rivers#People On Denver#Front Range
The Independent

Shock before and after pictures show how water supply at crucial Lake Powell has dried up amid climate crisis

The climate crisis is happening all around us, all the time, but few places illustrate its dramatic effects better than Arizona’s red rock Lake Powell, the second-largest man-made reservoir in the country, which supplies water and power to millions throughout the West.The reservoir is only about 24 per cent full, the lowest level since 1963, when the reservoir was created alongside the Glen Canyon Dam to serve as the West’s water “bank account.”Photos of iconic sites at the reservoir, including Lone Rock Beach, now show sandy lake bed with dried up plants which have appeared in the span of...
ENVIRONMENT
Daily Mail

Montana and North Dakota are hit by 'one-in-a-century' blizzard that has already dumped 47 INCHES of snow and closed I-94: Fears 20-foot tall snowdrifts will bury homes

Historic storms have pummeled parts of the U.S. with blizzards, record-breaking hail and tornadoes, causing widespread damage across the central and southern states. Montana and North Dakota were slammed by the spring snowstorm, which featured 60mph winds and whiteout conditions with up to 47 inches of snow. The winter storm...
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
103.5 KISSFM

Are the Mountains of Idaho Really Being Terrorized by Cannibals?

It seems as though Idaho is home to all sorts of mythical creatures. You’ve got the legendary Sasquatch roaming the forests, you’ve got the sea serpent Sharlie living in Payette Lake, and now… we’ve got the Nimerigar, a race of humanoids that could only be described as “cannibalistic dwarves” according to Native-Languages.org.
IDAHO STATE
Gizmodo

Staggering Photos Show Lake Powell Nearly Dried Up

An area of Lake Powell seen on June 23, 2021 and March 27, 2022 in Big Water, Utah. Gif : Gizmodo ( Getty Images ) Lake Powell, the country’s second-largest reservoir and a key source of water and power for much of the West, is more parched than ever. Earlier this month, the lake dropped below 25% capacity, the federal government said, and has also lost 7% of its total potential capacity since 1963.
BIG WATER, UT
95 Rock KKNN

Could This $26 Million Cattle Ranch Be Colorado’s Yellowstone?

It could be possible to start your very own Dutton legacy in 2022 with a massive Colorado cattle ranch. No one can say for sure how large the Dutton Yellowstone Ranch actually is. However, there has been a lot of speculation. It has been mentioned in the show that the property is the size of Rhode Island. The state of Rhode Island is approximately 776,000 square acres, which is pretty huge.
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Denver Dumb Friends League Seeing ‘Alarming’ Number Of Pets Ending Up In Shelters

(CBS4) – According to the Denver Dumb Friends League, an alarming number of pets are ending up in shelters right now. In March alone, the organization had more than 1,100 animals come in to their three shelters. “It’s unusual because Colorado and Denver in particular, the communities love dogs. For the past decade before the pandemic we couldn’t keep dogs. Dogs flew out of here,” Katie Parker said. (credit: CBS) Parker is the Vice President of sheltering for the Denver Dumb Friends League. She says what they are seeing now is more than just pandemic related. “People having their lives disrupted because of COVID and...
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

The Denver Gazette

Colorado State
7K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Denver Gazette delivers credible local, business and features news, action-packed sports coverage and thought-provoking opinions -- all produced by Colorado's largest news organization.

 https://denvergazette.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy