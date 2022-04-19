ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Starting Lineups For Game 2 Between Jazz And Mavericks

By Ben Stinar
The Utah Jazz and Dallas Mavericks have announced their starting lineups for Game 2 on Monday night in Texas.

The Utah Jazz and Dallas Mavericks are squaring off in Texas for Game 2 on Monday evening, and for the game the two teams have announced their starting lineups.

The Jazz have a 1-0 lead in the series, so the Mavs will have to find a way to win if they want to avoid heading back to Salt Lake City (for two games) in a 2-0 hole.

  • KEMBA WALKER CAN STILL HELP A CONTENDING TEAM: Kemba Walker's tenure with the New York Knicks appears to have ended. However, I still believe that the four-time NBA All-Star can be a productive player. Especially on a team that is contending for an NBA Championship. He has played for the Charlotte Hornets, Boston Celtics and Knicks over his 11-year NBA career. CLICK HERE.
  • CAN KRISTAPS STILL BE AN ALL-STAR? Ben Stinar and Haley Jordan sat down to talk about Washington Wizards star Kristaps Porzingis in a recent episode of Stinar For 3. Porzingis was traded from the Dallas Mavericks to the Washington Wizards at the NBA Trading Deadline. He has not been an All-Star since 2018, when he was on the New York Knicks. CLICK HERE.

ClutchPoints

Charles Barkley’s net worth in 2022

Charles Barkley is a retired professional basketball player who is currently a sports analyst for TNT. He’s a former MVP and an 11-time All-Star in the NBA. For this piece, let’s take a closer look at Charles Barkley’s net worth in 2022. Charles Barkley’s net worth in...
The Spun

Kyrie Irving Punishment Announced: NBA World Reacts

In what may be the most unsurprising fine of the NBA calendar year, Nets guard Kyrie Irving was docked for his behavior towards the Celtics crowd in Game 1 of Brooklyn’s first round series against Boston. Per Shams Charania, “Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving has been fined $50,000 for...
The Spun

NBA World Is Shocked By Kevin Durant Tonight

The NBA world can’t seem to believe what it’s seeing from the Brooklyn Nets superstar on Wednesday evening. Durant, arguably the best player in the world, has been frustrated by the Celtics’ pressure defense in Game 2 of the first round series. The Nets superstar has turned the ball over five times, while making just four shots from the field.
WREG

Member of Minnesota Timberwolves party robbed after playoff game

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– We’re working to learn more after a spokesperson with the Minnesota Timberwolves says a member of the NBA teams’ “traveling party” was robbed. This past weekend, the City of Memphis put in place new security measures to ensure everyone’s safety downtown. However, it wasn’t enough to scare off all criminals. The Timberwolves took […]
fadeawayworld.net

Shaquille O’Neal Got Stuck In Traffic And Missed The Start Of Inside The NBA On TNT: “You’re The Only Dummy That Didn’t Know There Was Going To Be Traffic."

Inside The NBA on TNT is without a doubt the funniest basketball analysis show in the world today. While there are several shows dedicated to analyzing and commenting on the NBA, Inside The NBA is able to bring a degree of entertainment value and the natural camaraderie among the crew makes the show one of the best on air. And last night, unforeseen circumstances made for a hilarious situation to start the show.
fadeawayworld.net

Michael Jordan Reportedly Wasn't Happy With His Former Bulls Teammates' Reactions To The Last Dance: "I Don't Think He Was Particularly Thrilled With Some Of The Blowback... It Flummoxed Him."

Michael Jordan is the GOAT, most agree on this, and a lot of people who were beginning to doubt it were convinced again after watching The Last Dance documentary that aired in 2020. The struggles he faced throughout his career were portrayed in the show, as well as the way that he along with his teammates and coach overcame them to become arguably the greatest dynasty in NBA history.
fadeawayworld.net

Charles Barkley Roasted Kenny Smith After Kenny Asked Chuck To Google Him: "I Did. It Said, 'Who?'"

Charles Barkley is one of the NBA's most hilarious media personalities, someone that says exactly what he thinks even if it's about the fans. His rapport with his fellow castmates on Inside The NBA is nothing short of epic, and his constant arguments with Shaquille O'Neal for example, make the show that much more worth watching. But it's not just Shaq who is on the end of Chuck's burns, every once in a while, he'll make fun of Kenny 'The Jet' Smith as well.
fadeawayworld.net

Charles Barkley Roasted Shaquille O’Neal Over Bringing His Kids To The Game: “If You Had All Your Kids You Would Have A Whole Section.”

One of the biggest reasons why Inside The NBA on TNT is so popular is because of the chemistry the panelists have with each other. Charles Barkley, Shaquille O’Neal, Kenny Smith, and Ernie Johnson constantly discuss basketball and everything that happens in the NBA, but their natural charisma and sense of humor allow them to have great banter with each other.
