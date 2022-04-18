Storm Reid Glitters in Silver Crop Top, Cutoff Shorts & New Balance Sneakers at Revolve Festival’s Coachella Party

Click here to read the full article.

Storm Reid looked summer-ready with sparkling details at the Revolve Festival on Sunday in La Quinta, Calif., as stars celebrated Coachella weekend.

The 18-year-old posed for the camera in a practical yet fashionable ensemble for the party. Reid slipped on a shiny shirt with embroidered silver jewels. The shirt cut off just above her belly and featured a semi-sweetheart neckline with thin spaghetti straps. The “Euphoria” actress matched her standout shirt with a pair of light-wash cutoff shorts that featured a distressed hem and pastel green and orange detailing above each of the pockets.

When it came to accessories, the actress wore a pair of standout oversized hoop earrings that were made up of multicolored beads. She also wore a classic silver watch with gold trim at the center and a sparkly silver ring. She carried a Bottega Veneta Mini Jodie clutch bag in baby blue.

On her feet, Reid went for a trendy meets comfort shoe choice. She slipped on a pair of white New Balance sneakers with a rubber sole and lace-up front.

The “Suicide Squad” actress is known for offering her own unique takes on the latest trends and mixing designer duds with affordable pieces. Her Instagram feed often shows her in colorful bikinis, ruffled separates and sleek jeans. She typically wears a wide variety of brands, such as Valentino, Nike, PacSun, Tom Ford and Versace.

Revolve’s namesake Revolve Festival returned after a two-year COVID hiatus to host 2,000 guests in a musical celebration. Co-launched with h.Wood Group, the event also includes performances by Ty Dolla $ign, Jack Harlow , Bia, Pos Malone and Iann Dior, plus a special guest appearance by Willow Smith.

