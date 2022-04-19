ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
DeMar DeRozan's Viral Quote After The Bulls Lost To The Bucks

By Ben Stinar
 3 days ago

DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls lost to the Milwaukee Bucks in Game 1 on Monday evening.

The Chicago Bulls and Milwaukee Bucks played an entertaining Game 1 in which the Bucks came away victorious by a score of 93-86 on Sunday evening.

DeMar DeRozan shot just 6/25 from the field, yet the Bulls had a lead late in the third quarter, and were close the entire fourth quarter.

Therefore, the loss had to be inspiring in some respects considering their All-Star guard played horrible.

After the loss, DeRozan had a quote that went viral across social media.

The Bulls will get another chance to grab a game on the road when they play Game 2 on Tuesday evening in Milwaukee.

