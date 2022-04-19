ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TSA Will No Longer Enforce Mask Mandate On Airplanes… So Does This Mean We Can Drink Beer Again Too?

By Wes Langeler
Whiskey Riff
Whiskey Riff
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0h2p45_0fD1A0Q400
Getty Images

Hallelujah.

According to CNBC, a federal judge in Florida today struck down the Biden administration’s national Covid mask mandate for planes and other forms of public transportation.

In short, the ruling was that the CDC didn’t have the authority to issue such a mandate and couldn’t make a compelling case for why they should be federally mandated.

As a result, TSA will no longer enforce the mask mandate on public transportation, however, the CDC still recommends that people wear them.

United and other airlines revealed that they would no longer require them on domestic flights.

Needless to say, the folks are ECSTATIC.

But I have one question… are they gonna start serving beer?

Because I have to admit, that’s been the hardest on me these past two years. I mean, is there a more beautiful sight than that beverage rolling up the aisle to your seat?

The answer is no.

I don’t have money to be sitting in first class everywhere I go, and did we ever get an explanation for why first class gets booze and the rest of us peasants in coach do not?

Biggest buncha bullshit I’ve ever seen in my life… American Airlines should give everyone a dozen free beers to make up for all the soul-sucking, masked up, sober flights I was forced to endure.

I know people think alcohol is the reason we have so many fights and unruly passengers these past few years, but I’m telling you, remove the masks and hand out the beers and it’ll be smooth sailing again.

Cue it up Dierks.

