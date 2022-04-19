CATS joins TSA in no longer enforcing federal mask mandate

CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte Area Transit System announced Tuesday that masks will be optional for customers and employees on all of its vehicles.

CATS added that the CDC still recommends that people wear masks in indoor public transportation settings.

The Concord regional airport also said it would no longer require masks.

“Face masks will no longer be required at Concord-Padgett Regional Airport, the Rider Transit Center or while riding the bus. Customers and employees may continue to choose to wear a mask at their own discretion,” the airport said in a statement to Channel 9.

On Monday, the Transportation Security Administration also said it will not enforce mask wearing at airports.

The TSA sent the following statement to Channel 9:

“Effective immediately, the Transportation Security Administration will no longer enforce its Security Directives and Emergency Amendment requiring mask use on public transportation and transportation hubs, including CLT. Passengers are advised to check with their airlines regarding mask requirements.”

American Airlines followed suit. In a statement, American said it will no longer be enforcing the federal mask mandate. However, masks may still be required based on local ordinances, or when traveling to or from certain international locations.

American Airlines controls about 90% of flights at Charlotte Douglas International Airport.

Delta, United, Southwest, and Alaska Airlines have all said they’re dropping mask requirements.

In a statement on its website, Uber said riders and drivers are no longer required to wear masks.

The announcements come after a federal judge in Florida voided the national mask mandate covering airplanes and other public transportation as exceeding the authority of U.S. health officials.

