Robbinsville, NJ

No. 18 Robbinsville over Hamilton West - Softball recap

By Matt Cosentino
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Caroline Walls and Shea Krebs each had three hits and drove in three runs to lead Robbinsville, No. 18 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 14-2 win...

