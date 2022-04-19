ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food Safety

Is it time to give dish sponges the brush-off? Kitchen wipers could be riddled with salmonella and campylobacter, research suggests

By Victoria Allen
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

If you normally use a sponge to wash the dishes and leave it by the sink to dry – then it might be time to come clean.

A sponge harbours potentially harmful bacteria for twice as long as a dish-washing brush, a study has found.

Even after squeezing it out, it is still a moist environment where germs can thrive.

Brushes, thought to be used by only 29 per cent of Britons, dry more quickly so bacteria on them die faster.

Researchers put salmonella and campylobacter bacteria on different surfaces.

Salmonella lasted seven days on two out of three sponge types, but died within three days on a brush hung up to dry.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0opJIv_0fD17rAm00
If you normally use a sponge to wash the dishes and leave it by the sink to dry – then it might be time to come clean (stock image)

Campylobacter survived on a sponge for a day but disappeared from a brush. The study looked at the dish-washing habits of almost 10,000 people in Europe.

It found 12 per cent of Britons hung sponges up but two-thirds kept them by the sink.

The study by the Norwegian Institute of Food, Fisheries and Aquaculture Research was in the International Journal of Food Microbiology.

Lead author Dr Trond Moretro said: 'You will not smell the harmful bacteria that are present in lower numbers, thus it is not safe to change sponges only when they smell bad.’

In Scandinavia, brushes are the dish-washing implement of choice, but only 29 per cent of people in the UK are believed to use them.

The study found found 42 per cent of people in the UK change their kitchen sponges only when they look dirty, with 28 per cent doing so when they started to smell bad or became ‘slimy’.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21akKb_0fD17rAm00
A sponge harbours potentially harmful bacteria for twice as long as a dish-washing brush, a study has found (stock image)

Sponges were found to absorb up to 36 times the amount of water brushes did.

One of the sponges tested in the study remained wet for longer than 24 hours, with brushes typically drying after four-and-a-half hours.

This matters because bacteria thrive in damp conditions, the study authors explain, and can multiply using food residues on sponges as fuel.

Researchers found contaminated sponges and brushes could be cleaned adequately by boiling them or placing them in a dishwasher.

Dr Moretro added: ‘Perhaps British people may want to be a bit more like Norwegians and try using brushes instead of sponges and cloths.

‘When it comes to avoiding getting bacteria on their sponges, it is advisable to use a paper towel or disposable wipe to clean chopping boards used for raw meat before putting them in the sink to wash up.’

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Urgent recall for Kinder Surprises and Easter eggs over fears 'contaminated' treats could make kids vomit

Easter eggs and chocolate have been urgently recalled over concerns the Kinder Surprise treats are contaminated with salmonella. Manufacturer Ferrero Australia is pulling the following products from the shelves: Kinder Easter Basket 120g (6x20g)​, Kinder Mini Eggs Hazelnut 100g, Kinder Surprise Maxi 100g and Kinder Surprise Maxi - Natoons 100g.
FOOD SAFETY
Daily Mail

'Disgusted' Wagamama customer blasts restaurant after discovering crates of uncooked meat, fruit and vegetables being kept in the disabled TOILET

A Wagamama restaurant is under Environmental Health investigation after a 'disgusted' customer discovered ingredients and food stored in a toilet. Extraordinary footage of her find was posted on social media and widely shared, showing crates of meat, fruit and vegetables in the loos in the Winchester branch. Last night Wagamama's...
FOOD SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Salmonella#Bacteria#Sponges#Wipers#Britons
InsideHook

What Happens to Your Body When You Don’t Shower for Five Straight Years?

Dr. James Hamblin is a self-professed “soap dodger,” which sounds like the sort of movement you’d learn about from a B-list movie star in an annoying GQ interview, but the 39-year-old physician knows his stuff. He’s a public health lecturer at Yale, a longtime contributor to The Atlantic and the author of two books on the intersection of health and hygiene.
SKIN CARE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Food Safety
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
Popculture

Fruit Recall Issued Over Possible Salmonella Contamination

If you recently bought fruit packages with cantaloupe, you might want to check the label before eating. Earlier this week, Liberty Fruit Company, Inc. recalled some of its packaged cantaloupes because they may have been contaminated with Salmonella. The recalled products were sent to retail stores and foodservice operations in Missouri, Kansas, Iowa, and Nebraska.
FOOD SAFETY
IFLScience

Wet Wipes May Be Behind A Disease Outbreak That's Hit Over 200 People

Wet wipes are the prime suspect in an unusual disease outbreak sweeping across hospitals in Norway. At least 239 people in 33 hospitals across Norway have fallen sick after being infected with the bacterium Pseudomonas aeruginosa, according to the Norwegian Institute of Public Health (NIPH). The outbreak was first reported...
PUBLIC HEALTH
verywellhealth.com

What Causes Thick Toenails and How to Treat Them

Toenails are naturally thick to protect the tops of your toes. Sometimes, however, they become abnormally thick and can be a cosmetic issue for some people, especially if they become discolored. It is natural for toenails to get thicker with age, but thick toenails may be caused by other factors,...
SKIN CARE
BGR.com

New popcorn recall: Check your pantry for this popular snack

Popcorn recalls might sound unusual, but they do happen, usually when the snack contains undeclared allergens that can trigger a potentially life-threatening condition. That’s the case with the Snak King popcorn recall from earlier this week. Some of the O Organics popcorn lots contain milk, which doesn’t appear on the packaging. People who suffer from milk allergies or are sensitive to milk should not consume the product, as it can potentially lead to significant adverse effects.
FOOD SAFETY
Thrillist

There's a Nationwide Recall on 1,855 Cases of These Cheesy Snack Crackers

B&G Foods is voluntarily recalling 1,855 cases of its Back to Nature Cheddalicious Cheese-Flavored Crackers after a product mixup. According to the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the recall was initiated after B&G Foods found that a limited number of cracker boxes were inadvertently filled with foil-wrapped pouches of animal-shaped crackers which contain egg and milk allergens not declared on the box label. So for those with severe milk or egg allergies, the product mixup could pose a life-threatening health risk.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Fortune

Study finds ivermectin, the horse drug Joe Rogan championed as a COVID treatment, does nothing to cure the virus

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. When doctors and scientists scoured for a COVID-19 cure during the early days of the pandemic, initial studies suggested a number of potential remedies that turned out to be bogus. But few dubious solutions have had the staying power of ivermectin, an antiparasitic drug used to treat large farmyard animals.
HEALTH
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

340K+
Followers
31K+
Post
149M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy