Tyler, TX

How to prevent damage from falling trees in severe weather season

By Diante Marigny
 3 days ago

TYLER, Texas (KETK) — Any tree, whether it’s in good or bad health is at risk of tipping over in extreme winds, but East Texas Arborists said there are some that are more prone to falling down.

NWS: 100 mph straight line winds swept through Tyler on Tuesday night

Many people consider trees in their yards to be curb appeal, but sometimes those trees pose great danger.

“There’s no such thing as a safe tree,” said Eric Artwire, an arborist at Artwire Urban Forestry. “The right weather can do anything you can imagine with a tree.”

Extreme winds can bring down the healthiest and largest of trees. There are many factors that determine if a tree is ready to be cut down, like soil conditions, trunk issues or canopy problems.

“Soil gets saturated, roots loose their friction, you get a wind load and man they come down quick and easy,” said Artwire.

The City of Tyler’s arborist, Madeline Burton, recommends self-inspecting your tree from the root up. She said start with the root, then the trunk and then the canopy.

“Are there any large cavities or any huge cracks up and down or side to side?” said Burton. “Large cracks indicate an unstable tree.”

PHOTOS: Damage in East Texas from storms

When inspecting the canopy, look at the leaves and make sure they don’t look different than you remember. If there are no leaves at all during the spring, that may be a sign that the tree is dying.

Experts say the winter storm from 2021 put a lot of stress on East Texas trees. They recommend getting your tree inspected every year, especially after severe weather.

WOWK 13 News

Severe weather expected for parts of U.S.

It’s set up to be an active week of weather across parts of the U.S. as a strong storm system looks to provide ample chances for severe weather. Tuesday and Wednesday look to be the most active days, with severe weather – including tornadoes – expected to be an issue across the Great Plains and […]
ENVIRONMENT
The Weather Channel

Confidence Growing in Another Severe Weather Outbreak, Plus a Snowstorm

A classic, stormy spring setup will make for an active week of weather in the week ahead. A multi-day severe weather outbreak is increasingly possible in parts of the southern Plains beginning Monday. Heavy snow and strong winds may hammer parts of the Rockies, High Plains and northern Plains. Confidence...
ENVIRONMENT
UPI News

Warmup for central, southern U.S. to spark more severe weather

More rounds of severe weather are forecast to target the central and eastern United States the coming week, with springtime warmth set to make a come back in between. A month into the official start of spring, residents across the country are keeping an eye out for severe weather. AccuWeather meteorologists say that more thunderstorms are expected in the middle of the week.
ENVIRONMENT
Click2Houston.com

Where is Tornado Alley now?

For decades we’ve heard of Tornado Alley, running from North Texas across Oklahoma and Kansas across the corn belt to Minnesota. The central United States is where, geographically, warm and moist Gulf air has met cold air off the Rockies to set up the perfect tornado recipe: warm air below, cold air above, spinning winds from several directions at the surface of the Earth with faster winds above. That recipe more and more is moving East. Already this morning (around 4:20 a.m.) a destructive tornado tore through Springfield, Arkansas. Here’s ExactTrack radar:
TEXAS STATE
