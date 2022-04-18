TJC softball sweeps rival Kilgore College in Monday doubleheader
TYLER, Texas (KETK) — The TJC Apaches were knocking on the door for the first two innings of the first game of their doubleheader with Kilgore College, but they opened the floodgates in the 3rd.
Leah Hensarling hit a two-run home run to start the rally, and the Apaches would score 9 runs in the inning, taking the contest 9-5.
Tyler would finish up the two-game sweep with a 14-0 win in game two, in 5 innings.
