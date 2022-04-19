ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

Former KCDC corrections officer convicted for enabling White supremacist assault on Black inmates

By FOX23.com News Staff
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35dzLt_0fD17Vwu00
(Ichigo121212/Pixabay.com)

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — A federal jury convicted Matthew Ware, 53, for enabling a White supremacist assault on Black inmates, as well as ordering another officer to restrain an inmate, according to the US Attorney’s Office - Western District of Oklahoma.

When Ware was the Lieutenant of the Kay County Detention Center (KCDC), May, 2017, he ordered lower-ranking officers to move two Black pretrial detainees, D’Angelo Wilson and Marcus Miller, to a cell row that housed White supremacist inmates. According to evidence and testimony, Ware knew they posed a danger to Wilson and Miller.

Ware then ordered officers to unlock the cells of Wilson and Miller, as well as the cells of the White supremacist inmates.

The White supremacist inmates attacked Wilson and Miller. Both men were injured and Wilson required seven stitches to close a facial laceration.

When Ware was the Acting Captain of the KCDC, Jan., 2018, he ordered a lower-ranking officer to restrain Christopher Davis, a pretrial detainee. According to the evidence and testimony, this was because Davis had sent a note to Ware criticizing how Ware ran the KCDC.

Davis was in a stretched-out position, with his left wrist was restrained to the far left side of a bench and his right wrist to the far-right side. Davis became injured after being restrained in this position for 90 minutes.

Ware was convicted of willfully depriving two pretrial detainees of their right to be free from a corrections officer’s deliberate indifference to a substantial risk of serious harm and of willfully depriving a third pretrial detainee of the right to be free from a corrections officer’s use of excessive force.

He faces a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison, three years of supervised release and a fine of up to $ 250,000 for each violation. Sentencing will take place in approximately 90 days.

Tulsa, OK
102.3 FM KRMG Fox 23 radio for Tulsa's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

