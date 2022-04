Thousands of Coloradans were placed under evacuation orders for the latest wildfire to tear through parts of the Rocky Mountain US state, where authorities Sunday said the blaze was partially contained. But with hundreds of firefighters converging on the blaze, and the successful use of fixed-wing air tankers and other aircraft to spread fire retardant, officials said the evacuation order was reduced to about 1,600.

BOULDER, CO ・ 25 DAYS AGO