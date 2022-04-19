ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

How you can celebrate Earth Day in Central Texas

By Andrew Schnitker
KXAN
KXAN
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rCtfF_0fD16l5R00

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Organizations across Central Texas are celebrating Earth Day 2022 this week.

Earth Day is officially Friday, April 22, but you can find opportunities to learn more about eco-friendly initiatives and volunteer locally throughout next weekend.

Earth Week: How to build a sustainable garden

KXAN will be spotlighting several ways you can get involved this week.

Meteorologist Kristen Currie spoke with Lady Bird Johnson Wildflower Center experts about how you can build a sustainable garden. Hint: planting annuals like fire wheels and bluebonnets, as well as more perennial plants, will help you build a more sustainable, diverse garden.

KXAN is compiling a list of local Earth Day events. If you’d like to add an Earth Day event to our list, send information to KXAN ReportIt.

Earth Day events in Central Texas

Earth Day ATX

When: Saturday, April 23, 12 to 6 p.m.

Where: Huston-Tillotson Campus, 900 Chicon St.

What: Environmental organizations will be exhibiting, educating and discussing issues affecting Austin on a local, regional, national and international scale. The festival will also feature workshop tents, an eco-discovery zone, a kids zone, guided yoga and meditation activities, food, and live music.

Green Gate Farms Earth Day Celebration

When: Thursday, April 21, 6:30 to 10 p.m.

Where: Green Gate Farms, 8310 Canoga Ave.

What: Take a tour of Green Gate Farms in east Austin. Participants will learn about the farm site, the country’s first “Tiny Home agrihood” featuring a certified organic farm, and how to get involved in preserving Austin’s foodshed, according to a release.

Lady Bird Lake clean up

When: Friday, April 22, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Where: Rowing Dock, 2418 Stratford Dr.

What: More than 1,000 volunteers, including front office members from Austin FC, Yeti and Kendra Scott, are expected to take canoes out on the water to clean up Lady Bird Lake. You can also pick up trash along the walking trails by the lake. Prizes are going to the groups that pick up the most and the weirdest items.

The Domain’s Go Green Day

When: Saturday, April 23, 2 to 4 p.m.

Where: Century Oaks Park (The Domain), 11410 Century Oaks Terrace

What: The Domain is teaming up with multiple organizations in the Austin area to educate the community on how to create a more sustainable environment. This is a family-friendly event, visitors will receive an eco-friendly recyclable tote bag while supplies last, the release said.

Barton Creek Square Mall Earth Day

When: Friday, April 22, 2 to 4 p.m.

Where: 2901 South Capital of Texas Hwy.

What: Connect with representatives from Waste Management to participate in a recycling-themed activity and pick up an earth-friendly giveaway.

San Marcos Premium Outlets Earth Day

When: Friday, April 22, 2 to 4 p.m.

Where: 3939 South Interstate 35 Hwy.

What: There will be a drop off location to collect plastic bags, located behind the center between Pottery Barn and Tommy Hilfiger. Visitors will receive a complimentary reusable shopping bag.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KXAN Austin.

Comments / 1

Related
KXAN

Texas lake eradicates Zebra mussels — here’s how it happened

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Lake Waco, a popular spot for boaters and fishermen, recently earned a unique distinction — it’s the only Texas reservoir that has eradicated its Zebra mussel population. The lake earned the title back in 2021 after a five-year study of the waters following an infestation that began the same year. As part […]
Laredo Morning Times

How to help Central Texas residents hit by tornadoes

Multiple tornadoes touched down in Central Texas on Monday, March 21, leaving behind catastrophic damage to several homes and businesses in their wake. Round Rock was no exception. Resident Maya Talamantez described a feeling of helplessness as she watched the tornado hit her apartment. “My heart immediately sunk,” Talamantez said....
ROUND ROCK, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Earth, TX
Local
Texas Government
Local
Texas Society
Austin, TX
Government
City
Austin, TX
Austin, TX
Society
Click2Houston.com

How you can help tornado victims in Texas, Louisiana

HOUSTON – Recovery efforts are underway for the Texas residents in the path of the destructive tornadoes that ripped through multiple parts of the state on Monday, killing a woman in north Texas, injuring multiple others and causing widespread damage. After cutting a destructive path through Texas, the storm...
TEXAS STATE
KXAN

Severe t-storm watch in Central Texas canceled

CENTRAL TEXAS (KXAN) — The Severe Thunderstorm Watch in effect for most of Central Texas has been canceled. Two severe thunderstorm warnings were issued for Gillespie County earlier in the afternoon, but those storms have since moved out of the area and additional development is unlikely. Still, a low...
ENVIRONMENT
K945

Texas Mystery of the Severed Leg Found on I-10 Has Been Solved

Last month, Texas police were left scratching their heads after a motorist made a gruesome discovery. According to long-haul experts at Freight Waves, a severed leg was found in Cibolo, Texas, and authorities have finally found out where it came from. Back on March 22nd, a chilling discovery was made...
CIBOLO, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tommy Hilfiger
Person
Kendra Scott
KXAN

At 12 years old, this Austin kid is headed to college

AUSTIN (KXAN) — At 12 years old, Deep Hayer is already gearing up for college at Austin Community College. “His understanding of life was much more mature than his peers,” said Rosie Hayer, his mother. At a young age, Deep’s parents noticed his maturity and his love for learning. In the first grade, he was reading […]
AUSTIN, TX
Q92

Woman Gives Her 12-Day Old Baby to Stranger in Corpus Christi

Over the weekend in Corpus Christi, Claudia Canales was driving down Commanche Street and noticed a woman walking holding a baby. As reported by KRIS-TV in Corpus Canales thought the woman looked lost and confused, so she pulled her car up to the woman. It was at that point, the woman asked her to take the 12-day old baby with her and she did!
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Earth Day#Central Texas#Green Day#Volunteers#Lady Bird#Huston Tillotson Campus#Green Gate Farms
K945

Hummingbirds are Being Killed in Shreveport Due to This Mistake

There is Nothing Like Seeing a Hummingbird Zip Infront of You. I still get giddy when I spot one in the wild. It's just as exciting as seeing a shooting star. I love seeing hummingbird feeders around because it means that there is a chance that a hummingbird will make its presence known. There is something that we humans are doing that could put these beautiful creatures in danger.
SHREVEPORT, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
US105

No Surprise Here – Guess What Restaurant Chain was Named #1 in Texas?

For Texans it's common knowledge but for anyone outside the Lone Star State, naming the #1 restaurant chain in Texas might be a place they've never heard of. Texas has been home-base for many restaurant chains over the years. Many have branched out and headed to other states while some have just found success right here inside the Texas borders.
TEXAS STATE
Click2Houston.com

Where is Tornado Alley now?

For decades we’ve heard of Tornado Alley, running from North Texas across Oklahoma and Kansas across the corn belt to Minnesota. The central United States is where, geographically, warm and moist Gulf air has met cold air off the Rockies to set up the perfect tornado recipe: warm air below, cold air above, spinning winds from several directions at the surface of the Earth with faster winds above. That recipe more and more is moving East. Already this morning (around 4:20 a.m.) a destructive tornado tore through Springfield, Arkansas. Here’s ExactTrack radar:
TEXAS STATE
KXAN

KXAN

31K+
Followers
8K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

KXAN.com brings you in-depth, investigative coverage of news, weather and sports

 https://kxan.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy