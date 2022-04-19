ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

SeaWorld hints at new roller coaster

By Adam Poulisse, WFTV.com
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xDjbs_0fD16c8u00

ORLANDO, Fla. — SeaWorld Orlando is being “koi” about a potential new roller coaster heading to the park.

Last week, SeaWorld tweeted a photo of two new, large pieces of teal blue roller coaster track strapped to the back of a flatbed parked behind two skinny palm trees.

The photo caption? “Some beautiful palm trees right there,” not acknowledging the extremely obvious pieces of track.

Fans replying to the tweet were met with humorous responses from SeaWorld.

“hey seaworld, what’s the light-blue B&M coaster track doing there? Next to the palm trees,” one user tweeted.

“I don’t know what you’re talking about,” SeaWorld replied.

Besides the tweet and Twitter exchanges, no official announcement by SeaWorld has been made.

The dust is still settling on SeaWorld’s latest thrill ride IceBreaker, which officially opened back in February. A few days after opening, SeaWorld announced it would be increasing its height requirement from 48 inches to 54 inches after “experiencing some operational issues with smaller riders.”

Related
WDW News Today

Disney Catches Housekeepers Stealing From Guests, Salt & Straw Opens at Disney Springs, Florida Senate Votes to Dissolve Reedy Creek Improvement District, and More: Daily Recap (4/20/22)

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Wednesday, April 20, 2022.
FLORIDA STATE
click orlando

‘Disney chose to kick the hornet’s nest:’ Florida bill threatens theme parks’ home government

ORLANDO, Fla. – State Rep. Randy Fine filed a bill on Tuesday to end six of 1,844 special districts in Florida next year, including the Reedy Creek Improvement District. Fine, R-Brevard County, said Disney and its Reedy Creek district was not the target of the bill, but Disney “chose to kick the hornet’s nest,” and that led to this legislation.
FLORIDA STATE
The Daily South

$800 Million Resort Opens in Florida's Little-Known Horse Country

You don't have to ride a horse to experience the romance and style of the equestrian world at the new Equestrian Hotel in Ocala, Florida. Nor do you need to be familiar with Ocala, the sleepy central Florida town known as "Horse Capital of the World," to appreciate its legacy for producing some of the finest champions in equestrianism.
OCALA, FL
ClickOnDetroit.com

Ready to take on this record setting roller coaster?

Imagine going 180 feet in the air, then a 95-degree plummet, five airtime hills, two inversions, and four launches. That describes the new record-breaking rollercoaster at Busch Gardens Williamsburg. It is called Pantheon, and it is the world’s fastest multi-launch roller coaster. Jonathan Smith, Vice President of Design and...
WILLIAMSBURG, VA
click orlando

Portillo’s opening second Central Florida location. Here’s where

KISSIMMEE, Fla. – Central Floridians are now going to have two Portillo’s locations to choose from. The Chicago-style food chain announced a new location coming to Kissimmee, according to an announcement on its website. [TRENDING: Rejected: These are the math books Florida officials claim ‘indoctrinate’ students | 21-year-old...
KISSIMMEE, FL
Orlando Sentinel

Demings: Eliminating Disney’s Reedy Creek ‘catastrophic’ for Orange taxpayers

State legislators’ plan to dissolve a special district that has governed Central Florida lands owned by the Walt Disney Co. for over half a century would be “catastrophic” for Orange County’s budget and taxpayers, who’d shoulder the burden of providing public safety and other services for the entertainment giant’s properties, Mayor Jerry Demings said Thursday. He said Disney foots 100% of the ...
ORLANDO, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Orlando White Castle expanding with new space for pickup and delivery, 24-hour restaurant service

ORLANDO, Fla. — Following its successful first year of operation, the world’s largest White Castle located in Orlando has announced plans to expand its operations. The company announced this week that it plans to launch online ordering with pick-up and delivery service out of an 1,800 square-foot in-line store space located directly behind White Castle on Daryl Carter Parkway.
ORLANDO, FL
Orlando Sentinel

Raw food, roaches and rodents lead to 2 Central Florida restaurant shutdowns last week

Two Central Florida restaurants received emergency orders to shut down in the week of April 10-16, according to data from the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation. Orange County Meis Kitchen at 10169 University Blvd. in Orlando shut down on April 15. Inspectors found 14 violations, six of which were a high priority. Those violations included food not kept at the right ...
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

White Castle to begin 24/7 operations at Orlando location

ORLANDO, Fla. – Florida’s only brick-and-mortar White Castle is getting ready to mark one year of business in Orlando by expanding its hours and operations. The White Castle, located in The Village at O-Town West development, plans to expand its operating hours to 24-hours a day, seven days a week, according to a news release. The expansion is set to start in the summer, though no exact date was given.
ORLANDO, FL
WESH

Orlando International Airport says masks are now optional

ORLANDO, Fla. — On Tuesday morning, Orlando International Airport announced that face masks are now officially optional. "Following a Federal Court decision and updated directives from the Transportation Security Administration, the wearing of facial coverings will no longer be mandated at Orlando International Airport," the Greater Orlando Aviation Authority announced in a statement.
ORLANDO, FL
Evie M.

Ashley's is the "Most Haunted Restaurant in Florida". Would you eat there?

Ashley's in Rockledge, Florida is "the Most Haunted Restaurant in Florida"Attribution: Leonard J. DeFrancisci This file is licensed under the Creative Commons Attribution. Food and the paranormal is honestly a great combination. It's not easy to find a haunted restaurant either, but of course, Florida doesn't disappoint. Maybe you've even heard of Ashley's a sports bar with a pub theme and good food for a fair price.
ROCKLEDGE, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

