SeaWorld hints at new roller coaster

ORLANDO, Fla. — SeaWorld Orlando is being “koi” about a potential new roller coaster heading to the park.

>>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<

Last week, SeaWorld tweeted a photo of two new, large pieces of teal blue roller coaster track strapped to the back of a flatbed parked behind two skinny palm trees.

The photo caption? “Some beautiful palm trees right there,” not acknowledging the extremely obvious pieces of track.

Fans replying to the tweet were met with humorous responses from SeaWorld.

“hey seaworld, what’s the light-blue B&M coaster track doing there? Next to the palm trees,” one user tweeted.

“I don’t know what you’re talking about,” SeaWorld replied.

Besides the tweet and Twitter exchanges, no official announcement by SeaWorld has been made.

The dust is still settling on SeaWorld’s latest thrill ride IceBreaker, which officially opened back in February. A few days after opening, SeaWorld announced it would be increasing its height requirement from 48 inches to 54 inches after “experiencing some operational issues with smaller riders.”

©2022 Cox Media Group