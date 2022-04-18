ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

25 of the best Shakespeare film adaptations

By Betsy Ladyzhets, Madison Troyer
Black Hills Pioneer
 3 days ago

From “The Tragedy of Macbeth” to “10...

www.bhpioneer.com

Comments / 0

Related
Collider

'Nightbitch': Amy Adams-Led Adaptation Reveals Filming Window

The Amy Adams-led adaptation of the Rachel Yoder novel Nightbitch is set to begin filming this fall, according to a report from Variety. The update came alongside news of Sue Naegle's exit from her role as Chief Content Officer at Annapurna Pictures, the production company behind the adaptation. As Naegle exits this position, she shifts into the role of producer on Nightbitch and other Annapurna films.
MOVIES
NYLON

Netflix Is Adapting 'The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo' Into A Film

The novel to movie pipeline is alive and well. The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo, written by Taylor Jenkins Reid, is the latest New York Times best seller to get picked up by a streamer. Netflix has reportedly secured the film rights to the hit romance-novel, and plans to release it on its streaming platform.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Shakespeare
Daily Mail

Frail Liza Minnelli, 76, felt 'shaken' and 'sabotaged' after being forced on stage in wheelchair at Oscars instead of seated in director's chair as planned, claims her friend

Liza Minnelli's friend Michael Feinstein has come to her defense after viewers worried that she looked frail and out of it when she presented Best Picture at the 2022 Academy Awards with Lady Gaga. During an appearance Monday on SirusXM's The Jess Cagle Show, Feinstein, 65, claimed that the 76-year-old...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

HBO Max Removes Iconic Burt Reynolds Movie

One of Burt Reynolds' most iconic movies has tragically left the HBO Max streaming catalog. Up until this month, Deliverance was available for subscribers to watch anytime. Now you'll have to look much further to find the infamous adventure drama. Deliverance is one of the biggest titles of the late...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Tragedy Of Macbeth#Adaptations
Stereogum

Jennifer Grey Says Madonna Wrote “Express Yourself” About The Actress’ Breakup With Matthew Broderick

In a couple weeks, Dirty Dancing star Jennifer Grey is publishing her first-ever memoir. In an excerpt from it that was just released via People, Grey says that Madonna told her that “Express Yourself” was written about the actress’ breakup with Matthew Broderick, who she dated for four years after meeting him on the set of Ferris Bueller’s Day Off.
CELEBRITIES
womansday.com

'This Is Us' Fans Threaten to "Not Watch" Season 6 Anymore Because of Kevin's Big Reveal

This Is Us fans weren’t prepared for what unfolded in season 6’s new episode, especially the wrench thrown by Kevin (Justin Hartley). On Tuesday night, viewers were moved to tears watching Rebecca (Mandy Moore) perform the original song “Forever Now” at Kate (Chrissy Metz)’s wedding. While many enjoyed watching the Pearson matriarch singing along to the show’s theme song, others were hoping that Beth (Susan Kelechi Watson) and Madison (Caitlin Thompson) would find out who Kevin had slept with the night before.
TV SERIES
KRQE News 13

Best film and slide scanner

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Everyone enjoys having old photos of precious memories to look at, but over time, those prints can fade or get lost or damaged. To properly preserve them for future generations, it’s important to take the time to digitize them with a high-quality scanner. A top option is the reliable Kodak Mini Digital Film and Slide Scanner, which allows you to easily scan, edit and save images from slides, negatives and Super 8 film.
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
Black Hills Pioneer

Sir Elton John working on new music amid final tour

Sir Elton John is said to be working on new music amid his final tour. The 75-year-old music icon is currently completing his 'Farewell Yellow Brick Road' jaunt, and just months after he collaborated with the likes of Stevie Wonder, Dua Lipa, Olly Alexander and Charlie Puth on 'The Lockdown Sessions' LP, it's been claimed the 'Bennie and the Jets' hitmaker is already onto his next project.
MUSIC
Variety

Mercedes LeAnza, Lead Creative Producer at Amazon Studios, Dies at 40

Click here to read the full article. Mercedes Angelica LeAnza, a film and television producer who had been serving as a lead creative producer at Amazon Studios and Prime Video, died on April 10 of bile duct cancer. She was 40. Born on Nov. 12, 1981 in Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago to Sandra Voris LeAnza, LeAnza relocated to California with her mother and brother, Kyle, after her parents’ divorce. After living in Los Angeles, the family moved to San Mateo, where LeAnza completed high school. LeAnza attended Loyola Marymount University, where she graduated with honors in theater arts and...
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy