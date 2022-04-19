Traffic Alerts: April 18

UPDATE 10:37 PM: LEE COUNTY, Fla. — LCSO announced all lanes have been reopened after a crash along Bonita Beach Road and Old 41.

ORIGINAL STORY: LEE COUNTY, Fla. — The eastbound lanes of Bonita Beach Road and southbound lanes of Old 41 have been shut down due to a crash, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) said.

LCSO tweeted traffic will be impacted for an undetermined amount of time.

Deputies advised drivers to avoid the area or look for another route if possible.