ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

No more mask mandate on planes – for now

By Andy Meek
BGR.com
BGR.com
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Fw0UX_0fD15rFC00

It’s official: If you have a flight scheduled for the foreseeable future, the mask mandate that’s been in effect for the duration of the Covid pandemic is no longer being enforced.

For now.

That’s the operative phrase here, and it stems from a Trump-appointed federal judge in Florida on Monday striking down the mask mandate for public transportation. Her ruling said it exceeded the CDC’s statutory authority. The Biden administration is currently figuring out what this means going forward. But, again, as for the immediate impact right now?

“The agencies are reviewing the decision and assessing potential next steps,” a Biden official told reporters Monday night. “In the meantime, today’s court decision means CDC’s public transportation masking order is not in effect at this time.”

Mask mandate on planes “not in effect at this time”

Monday’s decision by 35-year-old US District Judge Kathryn Kimball Mizelle in Florida also comes after the CDC just last week extended the mask mandate for planes, trains, and other means of public transport through May 3.

You can read the federal judge’s decision striking down the mask mandate right here.

“It is indisputable that the public has a strong interest in combating the spread of (Covid-19),” the ruling notes. “In pursuit of that end, the CDC issued the mask mandate. But the mandate exceeded the CDC’s statutory authority, improperly invoked the good cause exception to notice and comment rulemaking, and failed to adequately explain its decisions.

“Because ‘our system does not permit agencies to act unlawfully even in pursuit of desirable ends,’ the court declares unlawful and vacates the mask mandate.”

Does the US CDC recommend wearing masks for COVID-19?

The nuance that shouldn’t be lost here, meanwhile, is in the following. The statement above from the Biden administration official should not be construed as an invitation to throw caution to the wind, and that everything’s back to normal. On the contrary, while the mask mandate is not currently in effect? The CDC still recommends that people wear them on planes and other forms of public transportation.

All of which is to say, it’s important to recognize this decision for what it is. Covid protocols were never going to be a permanent state of affairs.

Covid cases have also fallen considerably in the US. A new variant is starting to reverse that trend in pockets of the country. But the fact of the matter is that the country is in a much better place now than in 2020. The only thing today’s court decision about the mask mandate is about is whether TSA agents — and, by extension, flight attendants and the like — can force you to wear a face mask. If you feel that it’s still important to wear one, there’s nothing stopping you from doing so.

For those who feel that the judge’s decision today is not ideal? Again, you can still wear one if you want. All this really does is just reinforce for you that your own actions are still the only thing in your control. Which is the way it’s always been, even before the mask mandate ruling.

Airlines respond

As word of the court’s ruling decision began to circulate, airlines are starting to respond.

  • United Airlines: “Effective immediately, masks are no longer required at United on domestic flights, select international flights (dependent upon the arrival country’s mask requirements) or at U.S. airports.”
  • Southwest Airlines: “Effectively immediately, Southwest Employees and Customers will be able to choose whether they would like to wear a mask, and we encourage individuals to make the best decision to support their personal wellbeing. Additionally, Southwest will continue supporting the comfort of those who travel with us by offering additional layers of protection, including sophisticated cabin air ventilation systems onboard our aircraft which incorporate HEPA air filtration that removes at least 99.97% of airborne particles.”
  • Delta Airlines: “Effective immediately, masks are optional for all airport employees, crew members and customers inside U.S. airports and on board all aircraft domestically, as well as on most international flights. Delta employees and customers may continue wearing masks if they so choose. Wearing a well-fitting mask protects the wearer, even if others around them are not wearing masks.”

Comments / 4

Related
UPI News

Airlines cancel hundreds of overseas flights since dropping mask rules

Just weeks after dropping masking rules, some overseas airlines have canceled hundreds of flights as they struggle with staffing shortages related to COVID-19. This comes as the leading U.S. airlines have urged the Biden administration to scrap a mask mandate for passengers. Swiss airline EasyJet removed its mask mandate on...
LIFESTYLE
TheStreet

When Will Royal Caribbean, Carnival, Norwegian End Vaccine Mandate?

Vacation cruising has nearly returned to normal. Passengers no longer have to wear masks onboard while they are indoors, and while capacities have not returned to 100%, they're approaching that number on some cruises. In addition, traditional and popular amenities have returned, including the self-serve buffet -- something that many...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Thrillist

The CDC Just Dropped Its Travel Advisory for These Destinations

For most of 2022, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has added countries to the highest warning level of its COVID-19 Travel Recommendations list weekly. Countries placed at Level 4 in its system were places it suggested travelers avoid due to the risk of contracting and spreading COVID-19.
TRAVEL
The Independent

Pilot called out by passenger for taking secret photos of flight attendant on plane

A passenger has called out a pilot she claims works for Delta Air Lines, after she filmed him taking secret photos of a colleague from behind on a Frontier Airlines flight.Tweeting from what appears to be a newly-created, anonymous account, the customer posted a video of a pilot in uniform, seated in the plane cabin, appearing to take sneaky photos of a flight attendant’s legs and backside on his phone while hiding it behind a Kindle.The man seems to wait until the female flight attendant reaches up for the overheard lockers to snap a couple of pictures of her skirt...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Lifestyle
State
Florida State
Grazia

Which Airlines Make You Wear A Mask On The Plane?

As the UK has made its transition to the government’s ‘Living With Covid' plan, most domestic pandemic restrictions were lifted in February—meaning masks haven’t been mandatory for weeks and sometimes it’s easy to forget they exist. But as the summer approaches and travel is back...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Cdc#Tsa#Covid#Trump#Cdc
BGR.com

New popcorn recall: Check your pantry for this popular snack

Popcorn recalls might sound unusual, but they do happen, usually when the snack contains undeclared allergens that can trigger a potentially life-threatening condition. That’s the case with the Snak King popcorn recall from earlier this week. Some of the O Organics popcorn lots contain milk, which doesn’t appear on the packaging. People who suffer from milk allergies or are sensitive to milk should not consume the product, as it can potentially lead to significant adverse effects.
FOOD SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
United Airlines
CBS Miami

Dog Owners Warned Of Highly Contagious Virus Spreading Across South Florida

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami-Dade Animal Services is urging dog owners to keep a watch on their pets out in public as a new highly contagious disease spreads across South Florida. It’s called Canine Infectious Respiratory Disease Complex (CIRDC). “Canine infectious respiratory disease complex is like a canine flu or canine cold. It’s multiple viruses that affect the respiratory tract and causes respiratory symptoms. Sneezing, coughing, and hacking,” said Dr. Maria Serrano, a veterinarian at Animal Services. Animal Services said there have been many cases of CIRDC reported throughout South Florida. They urge dog owners to help protect their pets by keeping them current...
FLORIDA STATE
BoardingArea

Wow! Every Passenger Turned Down a $10,000 Credit to Fly Later!

On a JetBlue flight, every passenger turned down a $10,000 voucher to take a later flight to Cancun! Would you have taken it?. In the last few years, we have seen airlines be extremely generous with their voluntary bump compensation to avoid having to involuntarily bump someone and have to pay actual cash to that person. So, the vouchers to take later flights have gotten quite high – and still everyone on this flight turned it down!
LIFESTYLE
Thrillist

Cancún & Tulum Hotels Are Requesting Guests Promise to Abstain from Illegal Drug Use

Officials in Quintana Roo, Mexico are attempting to lower the amount of tourist drug use in the state. One way they hope to spread awareness about the dangers of using illicit drugs is by requiring travelers from the United States and other countries to sign a special document. The document is an agreement between the hotel and the traveler that essentially acts as a warning: Consuming and transporting drugs in Mexico is illegal, and anyone caught doing either will face the consequences.
LIFESTYLE
Vice

Drug Users Can Now Legally Buy Pure Fentanyl for Dirt Cheap in Canada

A harm-reduction organization in Vancouver is helping people addicted to opioids buy pharmaceutical-grade fentanyl at street prices as an alternative to the illicit drug supply—a first in North America. As first reported by the Globe and Mail, Portland Hotel Society launched its “enhanced access program” last week. The program...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS News

2 unruly flight passengers could face largest-ever fines from the FAA

The Federal Aviation Administration on Friday said it wants to impose its largest-ever fines on two airline passengers involved in violent incidents last summer. The FAA has proposed a civil penalty of $81,950 against a passenger who struck a flight attendant on the head, tried to open a cabin door and headbutted, spit at and tried to kick crew members and passengers even after she was placed in flexible handcuffs. The incident happened on an American Airlines flight last July and the passenger was later arrested.
PUBLIC SAFETY
BGR.com

BGR.com

313K+
Followers
8K+
Post
114M+
Views
ABOUT

Your guide to the most interesting stories in tech, entertainment, lifestyle, science, and more.

Comments / 0

Community Policy