Oakland, CA

Lowrie, Puk, Trevino among 6 A's added to COVID-19 IL

 3 days ago
Athletics Rays Baseball Oakland Athletics starting pitcher A.J. Puk delivers to the Tampa Bay Rays during the eighth inning of a baseball game Monday, April 11, 2022, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara) (Chris O'Meara)

OAKLAND, Calif. — (AP) — Infielder Jed Lowrie and relievers A.J. Puk and Lou Trivino were among six players added to the COVID-19 injured list by the Oakand Athletics before their home opener against the Baltimore Orioles on Monday night.

Reliever Kirby Snead, infielder Chad Pinder and catcher Austin Allen also were put on the COVID-19 IL and joined outfielder Scott Piscotty, placed on the list on Friday.

“We definitely have been faced with some challenges.” A’s rookie manager Mark Kotsay said. “I think the way you handle those challenges enables you to get through them quicker, take it on and move forward. The game of baseball, any sport really, is a reflection of life. And so my message is always: stay positive, optimism wins.”

Pitcher Sam Selman and infielders Nick Allen and Christian Lopes were added to the A's active roster as substitute players.

Oakland went 5-5 on its opening trip.

Gausman shuts down Red Sox, Blue Jays hold on for 3-2 win

BOSTON — (AP) — When Toronto right-hander Kevin Gausman comes to Fenway Park, he knows how well he's pitching by the playlist. “If you’re still in the game when they’re singing ‘Sweet Caroline’ in the eighth inning, you’ve done something right,” Gausman said after taking a shutout into the ninth to beat the Boston Red Sox 3-2 on Thursday.
LEADING OFF: Cabrera aims at 3,000 in all-Venezuelan matchup

A look at what's happening around the majors on Friday:. Miguel Cabrera tries again for his 3,000th career hit when the Detroit Tigers take on Colorado at Comerica Park. The 39-year-old star needs one more hit to become the 33rd major leaguer to reach the milestone and the first from Venezuela to do it. Cabrera is set to face a fellow Venezuelan, Rockies pitcher Antonio Senzatela, in the series opener.
Bears Reportedly Sign Veteran Wide Receiver

The Chicago Bears signed wide receiver David Moore to a one-year contract on Thursday. Chicago announced Moore’s addition on Twitter along with cornerback Greg Stroman Jr. Both players tried out during the team’s voluntary minicamp this week. Moore scored 13 touchdowns in 47 games with the Seattle Seahawks,...
