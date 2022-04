NATIONAL CITY, Calif. — Dozens of lowriders are hoping May 6 will be the first of many legal cruise nights in the South Bay, after an ordinance banned it for 30 years. "It’s going to be like a parade going down Highland. You know, saying hello to many of our friends, people we haven’t seen in years,” said Marcos Arellano, who is a lowrider and part of United Lowriders Coalition.

NATIONAL CITY, CA ・ 4 DAYS AGO