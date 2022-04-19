Ja Morant channeling Michael Jordan for Game 2, while more Tigers depart | The 901 April 18, 2022

The Lakers are an absolute disaster this season. Some think that’s hurt LeBron James’ legacy, as a result. NBA legend Magic Johnson couldn’t disagree more. During an appearance on ESPN’s Get Up on Monday morning, Magic spoke at length about LeBron and the Lakers. In doing...
The Golden State Warriors had a great performance last night, as they dismantled the Denver Nuggets in Game 2 to take a 2-0 lead in the series. The Warriors were able to win thanks to the performances of Stephen Curry and Jordan Poole, who both put up big numbers in the Warriors' win. One notable thing from the game was Curry missing multiple technical free throws, a rarity considering Curry's shooting numbers.
A junior college pitcher leveled an opposing hitter as he rounded the bases during a home run trot Wednesday in Texas, video of the incident showed. The game between the host Weatherford College and the North Central Texas College was suspended in the top of the sixth inning following the incident.
Stephen A. Smith is getting very worried about one of the NBA’s biggest superstars. Smith admitted during ESPN’s First Take on Tuesday he’s concerned about Philadelphia 76ers star James Harden. The Sixers are off to a 2-0 series lead over the Raptors. Harden, though, scored only 14...
Charles Barkley is a retired professional basketball player who is currently a sports analyst for TNT. He’s a former MVP and an 11-time All-Star in the NBA. For this piece, let’s take a closer look at Charles Barkley’s net worth in 2022. Charles Barkley’s net worth in...
The NBA world can’t seem to believe what it’s seeing from the Brooklyn Nets superstar on Wednesday evening. Durant, arguably the best player in the world, has been frustrated by the Celtics’ pressure defense in Game 2 of the first round series. The Nets superstar has turned the ball over five times, while making just four shots from the field.
Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving are considered two of the most skilled players in the history of the NBA. Both players are incredible with the ball in their hands and can do things most players couldn't dream of. Tracy McGrady recently said that Irving and Durant are two of the most skilled teammates in NBA history, even more so than LeBron James and Dwyane Wade. And LeBron and D-Wade seem to agree.
The Los Angeles Lakers have a long to-do list over the offseason and getting a new head coach is at the top of it. The Lakers let go of former head coach Frank Vogel a little over a week ago after they collapsed down the stretch. They looked to be a lock for a spot in the play-in tournament before finishing with a 33-49 record.
A woman has been charged with the death of a former professional basketball player who died when she recklessly drove her vehicle into the house where he was sleeping last June. According to The Associated Press, Miracle Renee Ruthford, who is 19 years of age, was indicted in the death...
Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls were the scourge of the NBA in the 90s, winning 6 NBA titles in 8 years. That Bulls team was a dynasty and several star players of that era went without ever winning a title thanks to their dominance. One team is an exception to that though. Between The Bulls' two three-peats, the Houston Rockets won back-to-back championships led by Hakeem Olajuwon.
Inside The NBA on TNT is without a doubt the funniest basketball analysis show in the world today. While there are several shows dedicated to analyzing and commenting on the NBA, Inside The NBA is able to bring a degree of entertainment value and the natural camaraderie among the crew makes the show one of the best on air. And last night, unforeseen circumstances made for a hilarious situation to start the show.
A 4x All-Star, 2x All-NBA player, and 3x Champion, Draymond Green has the credentials to demand respect. He knows what it takes to win in this league, and his play on both ends of the floor is widely recognized and applauded. But his real power may actually rest off the...
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Grizzlies tied up their playoff series against the Minnesota Timberwolves with a dominating victory at the FedExForum Tuesday night. The Grizzlies, who headed into Tuesday’s Game 2 contents down 0-1 in the 7-game series, beat the Timerbolves 124-96. Memphis ended the first quarter...
J.R. Smith went to the NBA immediately following his high school graduation in 2004. The two-time NBA champion was a first-round draft pick of the New Orleans Hornets, but also played for the Denver Nuggets, New York Knicks, Cleveland Cavaliers and Los Angeles Lakers during his 16-year career. After a...
The Los Angeles Lakers had one of the most embarrassing seasons in NBA history. After failing to make the postseason despite having a talented roster, one executive speculated to Michael Scotto of HoopsHype that changes in the front office could be imminent if the Lakers don’t experience success next season:
The Memphis Grizzlies blew out the Minnesota Timberwolves by a score of 124-96 on Tuesday evening to take Game 2 of their first-round series. The Timberwolves had won Game 1, so the win for the Grizzlies ties up the series at 1-1, before they head back to Minnesota to play Game 3 at Target Center.
