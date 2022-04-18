ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pets

Fact check: McDonald's ice cream does not contain xylitol, a substance toxic to dogs

By Bayliss Wagner, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 3 days ago

The claim: McDonald's ice cream contains xylitol which is deadly to dogs

Thousands of Facebook users are sharing a warning for dog owners about an ingredient they claim is in McDonald's ice cream.

"Pet warning!" reads a popular April 13 post , shared more than 6,000 times on Facebook within two days. "McDonalds has added xylitol to their ice cream. Xylitol is deadly to dogs! Please do not allow your pets to eat their ice cream!"

Another post , shared more than 900 times since April 11, claimed xylitol "is toxic to dogs and will kill them in an hour." The rumor quickly spread to dozens of posts amassing thousands of shares, reactions and comments on platforms like Facebook , Twitter and Instagram.

Follow us on Facebook! Like our page to get updates throughout the day on our latest debunks

The posts are correct that xylitol is toxic to dogs, but owners don't have to worry about finding it in McDonald's ice cream or milkshakes.

USA TODAY reached out to several social media users who shared the claim for comment.

McDonald's ice cream doesn't contain xylitol

McDonald's doesn't use xylitol in its soft serve, the fast-food chain told USA TODAY.

"These claims are false," McDonald's USA wrote in a statement emailed to USA TODAY. "Our soft serve, found in our cones and other desserts, does not contain xylitol."

The sugar substitute also isn't listed as an ingredient in any of the frozen desserts sold at U.S. locations.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yPLpC_0fD13lGU00
A dog enjoys an ice cream cone. Christin Lola/ Getty

Dr. Jerry Klein , chief veterinary officer at the American Kennel Club, told USA TODAY most healthy dogs can eat small portions of ice cream that does not contain artificial sweeteners or chocolate.

Fact check: Laws on rescuing pets from hot cars not as simple as claim assert

However, ice cream "could aggravate" medical conditions "such as chronic gastrointestinal issues, pancreatitis, sensitivity to dairy products, or diabetes," he said in an email. Ice cream can also trigger diarrhea.

"Even 'normal' dogs could develop mild diarrhea after (being) given ice cream," Klein said. "Since chocolate is toxic to dogs, one should refrain from giving chocolate ice cream or any ice cream containing chocolate chips."

Yes, xylitol is dangerous for dogs

Xylitol is a sweet, naturally-occurring compound that has anti-plaque properties. It is often used in toothpaste and serves as a sugar substitute in products such as chewing gum and sugar-free desserts.

While it is safe for humans, xylitol can stimulate the release of insulin in dogs – in some cases causing their blood sugar to drop dramatically, according to the Food and Drug Administration . This effect has been associated with xylitol doses  greater than 34-45 milligrams per pound, according to Merck's veterinary manual.

Klein told USA TODAY dogs that eat toxic amounts of xylitol show symptoms like vomiting, tremors and sometimes seizures soon after consumption.

"The signs of xylitol poisoning can develop within an hour of ingestion and are typically due to low blood sugar," he said.

The FDA recommends dog owners check the labels of treats they plan to give their pet to make sure they don't contain the sweetener.

Fact check: Widely shared post on ASPCA distorts charity's spending

"Due to differing amounts of xylitol present in various items ... the amount needed for toxicity varies on amount ingested and the weight of dog," Klein wrote. "If one suspects that a dog has eaten a xylitol-containing product, one should contact their veterinarian, emergency service or pet poison hotline."

Our rating: Partly false

Based on our research, we rate PARTLY FALSE the claim that McDonald's ice cream contains xylitol which is deadly to dogs. Large amounts of xylitol can put a dog's life in danger, but the compound is not an ingredient in McDonald's soft serve.

Our fact-check sources:

Thank you for supporting our journalism. You can subscribe to our print edition, ad-free app or electronic newspaper replica here.

Our fact-check work is supported in part by a grant from Facebook.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Fact check: McDonald's ice cream does not contain xylitol, a substance toxic to dogs

Comments / 1

Related
moneytalksnews.com

How Often Should You Wash Pet Food Bowls?

Most dog owners are making a mistake that can put the health of both themselves and their pets at risk. Such owners are unaware of guidelines established by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for safe pet food and dish handling, according to a study published in the open-access journal PLoS One.
PETS
Thrillist

There's a Nationwide Recall on 1,855 Cases of These Cheesy Snack Crackers

B&G Foods is voluntarily recalling 1,855 cases of its Back to Nature Cheddalicious Cheese-Flavored Crackers after a product mixup. According to the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the recall was initiated after B&G Foods found that a limited number of cracker boxes were inadvertently filled with foil-wrapped pouches of animal-shaped crackers which contain egg and milk allergens not declared on the box label. So for those with severe milk or egg allergies, the product mixup could pose a life-threatening health risk.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Chip Chick

These Chocolates Are Being Recalled

Well, if you already went out and bought chocolate to fill your Easter baskets and eggs this year, make sure what you got wasn't just recalled!. A global chocolate producer, Ferrero U.S.A., Inc., which produces Ferrero Rochet chocolates, as well as Kinder brands, and acquired candy superpower Nestle, in 2018, has recently issued a recall for two of its products.
PARSIPPANY-TROY HILLS, NJ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jerry Klein
Daily Voice

Recall Issued For Popular Chocolate Snack Cake Product

Federal health officials announced a recall of popular chocolate cake products sold in the region due to undeclared allergens. Kentucky-based Tova Industries is voluntarily recalling Carbquik Mug Cake Double Chocolate Chunk OU-Dairy (Water and Butter Prep) because it contains undeclared milk, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) declared. In total,...
FOOD SAFETY
Thrillist

This Salad Dressing Is Being Recalled from Whole Foods

Whole Foods shoppers check your pantry. The supermarket is voluntarily recalling its Whole Foods Market 365 Organic Creamy Caesar Dressing. Due to undeclared soy and wheat allergens, the dressing is being taken off shelves. Ingesting the dressing could cause life-threatening allergic reactions for those with allergies or severe sensitivity to soy or wheat products.
LOUISIANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ice Cream Cone#Show Dog#Mcdonalds#Xylitol#Mcdonald#Mcdonald S Usa
Popculture

Popcorn Recall Issued

Popcorn snacks sold in stores across the country were recalled on Wednesday. The products could contain a milk allergen, but there is no warning on the packages. Anyone with an allergy or sensitivity to milk ingredients could have a serious allergic reaction if they eat the popcorn. According to a...
FOOD & DRINKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Ice Cream
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Pets
NewsBreak
Instagram
Popculture

Spinach Recall Issued Over Salmonella Fears

Yet another spinach recall has hit store shelves. Coles Supermarkets Pty Ltd has issued a voluntary recall Coles Baby Spinach due to possible salmonella contamination. The Australian supermarket issued the recall on Tuesday, April 12, according to a recall notice published by Food Standards Australia. The recall includes three separate...
FOOD SAFETY
Popculture

Cake Recall Issued, 'Serious or Life-Threatening Allergic Reaction' Possible

Tova Industries, LLC of Louisville, KY, has voluntarily recalled the product Carbquik Mug Cake Double Chocolate Chunk OU-Dairy (Water and Butter Prep) due to the presence of undeclared milk. A person with an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk may experience a severe or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products.
FOOD SAFETY
Popculture

Popular Salad Brand Hit With Recall Over Undeclared Allergen Contamination

Salad eaters, beware! These popular salads seem to have some allergens in the ingredients that aren't entirely spelled out on the packaging. According to The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS), a public health alert has now been declared due to concerns that the salad dressing component of ready-to-eat (RTE) salad products that contain meat and poultry may also contain egg, milk, peanut or wheat, known allergens. The ingredients named are not declared on the product labels, and can cause severe health problems for those who may be allergic. The alert is to ensure that consumers are aware that these products should not be consumed just in case allergens are present. The alert was issued on Wednesday, March, 23, 2022.
FOOD SAFETY
Thrillist

Kinder Updates Recall, Warns of More Potentially Contaminated Chocolates

Attention: Easter Bunny and/or Bunnies. Kinder issued a recall on April 7 due to the potential for salmonella contamination in two of its chocolate products sold in the United States. This followed a larger recall in Europe, which sickened and even hospitalized at least 150 people, most of which are children under 10, according to the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control.
FOOD SAFETY
FingerLakes1.com

Recall: Ready to Eat Chicken meals recall

These meal kits are being recall. FSIS issues recall on ready to eat chicken meal kits. Due to misbranding and undeclared allergens. The chicken breasts in these ready to eat meals contains wheat and soy. These are both known allergens. And they are not declared on the packaging. So far...
MAINE, NY
natureworldnews.com

Here's Why Chocolates Are Extremely Toxic to Dogs

Veterinarians sneer on offering canines human meals, although they are extremely passionate regarding avoiding chocolate off from our furry buddies. Throughout celebrations like Easter, when delectable chocolate is often likely to be spotted all within the household, it's therefore very crucial to keep an eye out for your dog chowing down on this delight.
PET SERVICES
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

447K+
Followers
53K+
Post
224M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy