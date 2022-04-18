Fact check: McDonald's ice cream does not contain xylitol, a substance toxic to dogs

The claim: McDonald's ice cream contains xylitol which is deadly to dogs

Thousands of Facebook users are sharing a warning for dog owners about an ingredient they claim is in McDonald's ice cream.

"Pet warning!" reads a popular April 13 post , shared more than 6,000 times on Facebook within two days. "McDonalds has added xylitol to their ice cream. Xylitol is deadly to dogs! Please do not allow your pets to eat their ice cream!"

Another post , shared more than 900 times since April 11, claimed xylitol "is toxic to dogs and will kill them in an hour." The rumor quickly spread to dozens of posts amassing thousands of shares, reactions and comments on platforms like Facebook , Twitter and Instagram.

The posts are correct that xylitol is toxic to dogs, but owners don't have to worry about finding it in McDonald's ice cream or milkshakes.

USA TODAY reached out to several social media users who shared the claim for comment.

McDonald's ice cream doesn't contain xylitol

McDonald's doesn't use xylitol in its soft serve, the fast-food chain told USA TODAY.

"These claims are false," McDonald's USA wrote in a statement emailed to USA TODAY. "Our soft serve, found in our cones and other desserts, does not contain xylitol."

The sugar substitute also isn't listed as an ingredient in any of the frozen desserts sold at U.S. locations.

A dog enjoys an ice cream cone. Christin Lola/ Getty

Dr. Jerry Klein , chief veterinary officer at the American Kennel Club, told USA TODAY most healthy dogs can eat small portions of ice cream that does not contain artificial sweeteners or chocolate.

However, ice cream "could aggravate" medical conditions "such as chronic gastrointestinal issues, pancreatitis, sensitivity to dairy products, or diabetes," he said in an email. Ice cream can also trigger diarrhea.

"Even 'normal' dogs could develop mild diarrhea after (being) given ice cream," Klein said. "Since chocolate is toxic to dogs, one should refrain from giving chocolate ice cream or any ice cream containing chocolate chips."

Yes, xylitol is dangerous for dogs

Xylitol is a sweet, naturally-occurring compound that has anti-plaque properties. It is often used in toothpaste and serves as a sugar substitute in products such as chewing gum and sugar-free desserts.

While it is safe for humans, xylitol can stimulate the release of insulin in dogs – in some cases causing their blood sugar to drop dramatically, according to the Food and Drug Administration . This effect has been associated with xylitol doses greater than 34-45 milligrams per pound, according to Merck's veterinary manual.

Klein told USA TODAY dogs that eat toxic amounts of xylitol show symptoms like vomiting, tremors and sometimes seizures soon after consumption.

"The signs of xylitol poisoning can develop within an hour of ingestion and are typically due to low blood sugar," he said.

The FDA recommends dog owners check the labels of treats they plan to give their pet to make sure they don't contain the sweetener.

"Due to differing amounts of xylitol present in various items ... the amount needed for toxicity varies on amount ingested and the weight of dog," Klein wrote. "If one suspects that a dog has eaten a xylitol-containing product, one should contact their veterinarian, emergency service or pet poison hotline."

Our rating: Partly false

Based on our research, we rate PARTLY FALSE the claim that McDonald's ice cream contains xylitol which is deadly to dogs. Large amounts of xylitol can put a dog's life in danger, but the compound is not an ingredient in McDonald's soft serve.

