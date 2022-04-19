ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Commanders send letter to FTC denying financial impropriety

The Hill
The Hill
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3v9eYh_0fD13Yjv00
Tweet

WASHINGTON (AP) — The NFL’s Washington Commanders denied several allegations of financial impropriety in a letter sent Monday to the U.S Federal Trade Commission.

The 19-page letter — including testimony, emails and other documents — came as a response to the U.S. House Committee on Oversight and Reform asking the FTC to look into the team’s business practices. There are more than 80 pages of signed affidavits, emails and text message exchanges laid out as the team’s evidence.

The committee last week told the FTC it found evidence of deceptive business practices over the span of more than a decade, including withholding ticket revenue from visiting teams and refundable deposits from fans. The NFL said it engaged Securities and Exchange Commission chair Mary Jo White “to review the most serious matters raised by the committee.”

The letter, signed by Jordan W. Siev from the law firm Reed Smith, denies all of those allegations and takes aim at the motives and character of former team VP of sales and customer service Jason Friedman, whose testimony against the team framed the committee’s recommendation.

Siev argues no financial investigation is warranted, saying the committee never requested information about the allegations made, which the Commanders believe would clear them of any wrongdoing.

“The committee did not request a single document from the team; the committee did not invite a single representative of the team to address the truth of the matters contained in the committee’s letter; and the committee did not pose questions to the team to answer in writing about its allegations, or provide any mechanism whatsoever for the team to address the truth of the allegations,” the letter said. “Had the committee posed any of these questions or requests to the team, the team could — and would — easily and fully have rebutted each allegation.”

Congress began looking into the team’s workplace misconduct after the league did not release a report detailing the findings of an independent investigation into the matter, which led to a $10 million fine but no other discipline. The committee said the NFL and the team “have taken steps to withhold key documents and information.”

In response to the team’s letter, the House Oversight Committee said Monday its focus was on the toxic workplace, which is why it passed documents and statements to the FTC about potential financial misconduct to see whether an additional investigation is warranted.

“The team has failed to fully address the issues raised in the committee’s letter,” the committee said in a statement. “If the team maintains that it has nothing to hide, it should welcome an independent review by the FTC, or the NFL.”

Friedman testified before Congress saying the team had two separate financial books: one with underreported ticket revenue that went to the NFL and one with the full, complete picture. According to testimony, owner Dan Snyder was aware of the numbers shared with the league while also being privy to the actual data.

In the team’s letter to the FTC, former director of finance Paul Szczenski is quoted as saying, “I can state unequivocally that I never helped maintain, or saw anyone else maintain, a ‘second set’ of books.” The team also cites declarations from former chief operating officer Mitch Gershman and former general counsel David Donovan, along with emails and other documents to refute allegations cited by the oversight committee.

The team called Friedman’s accusations baseless, false and reckless and painted him as a disgruntled former employee. Lawyers Lisa Banks and Debra Katz, who represent Friedman, said in a statement to The Associated Press their client is prepared to defend himself publicly if Snyder allows him to do so, but in the meantime would communicate directly with the team about what they called “demonstrably false allegations.”

“Mr. Friedman stands by his testimony, which was truthful and based on his experiences with the team,” Banks and Katz said. “He is happy to answer follow-up questions from Congress, the FTC, or any government agency.”

In a statement posted on social media, eight women who were former employees said the team started a “smear campaign” to ruin Friedman’s career.

“We are hurt and disgusted at the clear attempt by the Snyders and the Washington Commanders staff to attack Jason and his character, while completely deflecting and distracting the public from the truth: that the Snyders built a franchise on corrupt and toxic behavior,” said the statement, which was signed by Ana Nuñez, Brittany Pareti, Dominique Dupras, Emily Applegate, Megan Imbert, Melanie Coburn, Monica Elliott and Tiffani Johnston.

Comments / 1

Related
Reuters

Martin Shkreli's law firm has not been paid, seeks to withdraw

NEW YORK, April 12 (Reuters) - The law firm that defended Martin Shkreli against antitrust charges said it has not been paid, and on Tuesday asked a U.S. judge for permission to withdraw from representing the former pharmaceutical executive best known for hiking the price of a lifesaving medication more than 40-fold.
BUSINESS
CBS News

Feds sue TransUnion, calling it "unwilling or incapable" of operating lawfully

The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau is suing TransUnion and one of the credit reporting giant's longtime executives for allegedly continuing to employ deceptive sales and marketing tactics. TransUnion tricked people into recurring payments after previously being fined for the activity, the consumer watchdog agency said Tuesday in a news release....
ECONOMY
abovethelaw.com

Court Orders Trump Organization To Cough Up Those Cell Phones In NY AG Probe

In New York Supreme Court Justice Arthur Engoron’s courtroom Monday morning, Trump’s lawyers explained that they were working around the clock to comply with the AG’s investigative demands and would definitely, certainly have turned over all the requested material by April 29. Assuming that’s the case, it will leave exactly one day for the OAG to decide whether to file a civil action against the company before the tolling agreement expires on April 30.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dan Snyder
Person
Debra Katz
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Ap#Washington Commanders#Vp
The Independent

Legal scholars and lawyers who know Justice Thomas say he can no longer ignore his wife’s activism

Recently reported text messages between ex-White House chief of staff Mark Meadows and Virginia ‘Ginni’ Thomas, a longtime conservative activist and the wife of the Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, could put additional scrutiny on the work of the court’s longest-serving member, according to legal experts and people who know the couple.On Thursday, CBS News and the Washington Post reported that Ms Thomas urged Mr Meadows and then-president Donald Trump to press on with challenges to the 2020 election long after it became clear Mr Trump had lost to Joe Biden.The text messages, which are now in the hands...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Customer Service
NewsBreak
FTC
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Daily Mail

Manchin and Sinema join with Republicans to SINK Biden's nominee for head the Labor Department’s Wage and Hour Division David Weil following criticism over his Obama tenure

Joe Biden faced his first nomination defeat Wednesday evening when three moderate Democrats joined Republicans to tank Labor Department's Wage and Hour Division nominee David Weil. Democratic Senators Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Kyrsten Sinema and Mark Kelly, both from Arizona, blocked Weil's nomination from moving forward. This was...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Daily Mail

Furious Megyn Kelly slams AOC for calling for student loan repayments to be cancelled before Biden paused them: 'Why should I be paying for these snot-nosed college kids'

Former Fox News star-turned-conservative talk radio host Megyn Kelly blasted progressive Rep Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez for advocating for student loan forgiveness, declaring that she does not want to pay for the college education of 'snot-nosed' kids. Kelly weighed in on the hot-button issue Monday while interviewing the hosts of the popular...
COLLEGES
The Hill

The Hill

542K+
Followers
66K+
Post
411M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy