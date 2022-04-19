ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cape Canaveral, FL

Crew-4 astronauts arrives at KSC ahead of launch

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSpaceX's Crew-4 astronauts are set to...

Space Station Go for Spacewalk Ahead of Upcoming Crew Departure

Mission managers have given the go for two astronauts to exit the International Space Station on Wednesday for a six-and-a-half-hour spacewalk. Meanwhile, three Expedition 66 crew members are getting ready for their return to Earth at the end of the month. Flight Engineers Raja Chari of NASA and Matthias Maurer...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Elon Musk's SpaceX Fast Response To A Russian Attack Recognized As 'Eye-Watering' By US Military Official

SpaceX reacted to a Russian attack against its infrastructure with such speed and efficacy that a U.S military official described it as an "eye-watering" accomplishment. What Happened: As Benzinga reported in late March, SpaceX's Starlink communications drones are being leveraged by Ukraine's military to control drones and strike against Russian invaders from afar. When the Russians started jamming the signal of its satellite network, SpaceX adapted fast and came back online the next day, making the attack ineffective, military news outlet C4ISRNET reported on Wednesday.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Disney Catches Housekeepers Stealing From Guests, Salt & Straw Opens at Disney Springs, Florida Senate Votes to Dissolve Reedy Creek Improvement District, and More: Daily Recap (4/20/22)

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Wednesday, April 20, 2022.
FLORIDA STATE

