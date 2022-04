A new pocket park is expected to open in north Windsor Park by the end of the year after Austin's Planning Commission approved the project's final site plan March 22. Plans for the Earl J. Pomerleau Pocket Park, located at 1906 Patton Lane, Austin, came together several years ago following a community input process over desired improvements at the vacant parkland. Under the city's plan, the undeveloped 1.93-acre Pomerleau Pocket Park will be home to a new walking path, a pavilion, fitness and playground facilities, and picnic tables and benches.

