ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eau Claire, WI

EC woman gets probation for mail theft

By Dan Holtz Leader-Telegram staff
Leader-Telegram
Leader-Telegram
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oSkRU_0fD12dAT00

EAU CLAIRE — An Eau Claire woman will spend 18 months on probation for prowling mailboxes in the town of Ludington and stealing mail from a mailbox.

Christina M. Miller, 38, 620 Germania St., pleaded no contest recently in Eau Claire County Court to misdemeanor counts of theft of mail, theft and bail jumping.

As conditions of probation, Miller cannot drink alcohol, enter taverns, have contact with known drug dealers or users, have contact with any mailbox except her own and have contact with any residence on Highway D in the town of Ludington.

Miller was also fined $1,349.

According to the criminal complaint:

An Eau Claire County Sheriff’s deputy was sent to a town of Ludington residence on Dec. 16 after a woman pulled into the caller’s driveway, was barefoot, acting strange and asking for help.

The caller said the woman, later identified as Miller, then left in a truck east on Highway D.

The caller said Miller had stopped at several mailboxes between his residence and a neighboring residence before pulling into a driveway on the south side of the road.

The deputy arrived and found the suspect vehicle parked on the highway. Three pieces of mail were laying 15 feet from the vehicle. He then saw Miller walking toward him down a driveway. She was holding a key ring she said she got from a truck parked in the driveway.

Miller said she did not know who owned the truck or the property. She was not wearing any shoes or socks.

The deputy could smell an odor of marijuana coming from Miller.

The deputy then met with the owner of the truck, who was coming down the driveway. He said the key ring that was in Miller’s possession was from his truck.

The truck owner then checked his truck. Nothing else was missing, but several items, including a box of ammunition and a bank envelope containing money, had been moved.

He said it looked as though someone was going through his vehicle, threw all the valuable items back in the vehicle and left in a hurry.

The mail found laying on the ground was given to their owners. The mail owners told the deputy they wished to press criminal charges.

Miller was arrested and her vehicle was towed from the scene.

At the time of this incident, Miller was free on bond for a pending felony case in Eau Claire County. A condition of the bond prohibited her from committing new crimes.

Comments / 0

Related
Leader-Telegram

Police: Man deposited his roommate's checks

EAU CLAIRE — An Altoona man deposited his roommate’s once-deposited work checks, effectively stealing more than $5,100, police say. Jimmie L. Lawrence-Dorsey, 33, 280 Baumbach Way, was charged this week in Eau Claire County Court with felony counts of identity theft and theft. Lawrence-Dorsey failed to appear for his initial court date and a warrant was issued for his arrest.
EAU CLAIRE, WI
Leader-Telegram

EC man gets prison for physically abusing 9-week-old baby

EAU CLAIRE — An Eau Claire man will spend 12 years in prison for causing significant injuries by physically abusing his 9-week-old baby, police say. Daniel D. Diesterhaft, 25, 205 Randall St., was sentenced recently in Eau Claire County Court for a felony count of recklessly causing bodily harm by physical abuse of a child.
EAU CLAIRE, WI
Leader-Telegram

Authorities: EC man resisting arrest gave police officer concussion, broken nose

EAU CLAIRE — A man resisting arrest kicked an Eau Claire police officer in the head several times, giving the officer a concussion and a broken nose, authorities say. Steven W. Bruns III, 34, 2510 Boardwalk Circle, was charged this week in Eau Claire County Court with felony counts of battery to a law enforcement officer and resisting an officer causing substantial bodily harm, and misdemeanor counts of bail jumping and disorderly conduct.
EAU CLAIRE, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Eau Claire, WI
Crime & Safety
County
Eau Claire County, WI
City
Eau Claire, WI
Eau Claire County, WI
Crime & Safety
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
98.7 WFGR

Michigan Police Need Your Help To Find This Biker Gang

The Carleton, Michigan Police Department needs your help identifying the members of the Iron Coffins motorcycle club who beat up a man at Wolf's Den Bar so badly that he needed 28 staples in his head and is suffering from seizures. The Carleton Police Department sent out a press release...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Theft#Ec#Eau Claire County Court
AM 1390 KRFO

UPDATE: Minnesota Woman Charged For Violent Rampage In Target

The woman identified as 23 year old Gaylynn Atlene Bailey of West St. Paul was charged in Dakota County with felony first degree criminal damage to property which came out to around $7,000. If convicted she could face up to five years in prison and a $10,000 fine. West St. Paul Police Chief Brian Sturgeon told the Pioneer Press "they believe an issue with previous purchase a few days before set Bailey off. "
WEST SAINT PAUL, MN
CBS Minnesota

Family Reliving Loss Of Loved One After Convicted DWI Driver Involved In New Crash

LINDSTROM, Minn. (WCCO) — A suspected drinking-and-driving crash over the weekend has a family re-living the loss of a loved one. The woman behind the wheel was on probation for a different crash four years ago that took the life of a father, and Rich Lovdal’s brother, Kevin. “I’ve never experienced an instant loss like Kevin. It just tore at you. No time to say goodbye,” Lovdal said. WCCO heard from Kevin’s family, and the latest crash victims share their experience. The Lakes Area Police Department tells WCCO they received numerous 911 calls concerned about the driver of this white car before she...
LINDSTROM, MN
FOX59

Boone County farmer accused of murdering wife, dumping body in creek

BOONE COUNTY, Ind. — A Boone County man was arrested early Saturday morning on a preliminary charge of murder after his wife was found dead. Andrew Wilhoite is accused of murdering his wife, Nikki Wilhoite, and dumping her body in a creek near the couple’s home. The Boone County Sheriff’s Office was contacted after Nikki […]
BOONE COUNTY, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WausauPilot

Names released in weekend crash that killed 3 on Hwy. 29

Police have identified the victims in a weekend crash on Hwy. 29 west of Wausau. The crash, at about 11:30 p.m. on Saturday, claimed the life of 21-year-old Sophie Sullivan, of Appleton, and 20-year-old Audrie R. Stephens, also of Appleton. A 38-year-old Medford-area woman, Jennifer A. Krug, also died in the crash.
WAUSAU, WI
CBS Minnesota

Mother Accuses Maplewood Police Of Racism After 4 Juveniles Detained Following Gunshot Report

MAPLEWOOD, Minn. (WCCO) — A Twin Cities mother is accusing Maplewood police of racism after they handcuffed her 16-year-old son, two 12-year-olds and a 10-year-old Monday night. A video posted to social media shows the moment that handcuffs were removed from the children. One of them, a young girl, is shown crying. The incident happened after a resident called police to report hearing three gunshots fired immediately after he saw four juveniles near his home. Officers found four kids near the scene and detained them. Police say it was about 40 minutes until they determined they weren’t the same four seen by the...
MAPLEWOOD, MN
The Ann Arbor News

Woman found dead on Michigan freeway ramp

DETROIT – A woman who had said she wanted to die by suicide was found dead on a Michigan freeway ramp early Sunday, police said. Around 2:35 a.m. on Sunday, Michigan State Police troopers were dispatched to southbound M-39 near Detroit for a possible body lying in the freeway, according to a new release. They searched the area and found a woman at the end of the entrance ramp from Plymouth Road to the freeway. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
DETROIT, MI
Leader-Telegram

Leader-Telegram

Eau Claire, WI
4K+
Followers
186
Post
723K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Leader-Telegram

Comments / 0

Community Policy