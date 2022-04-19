ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eau Claire, WI

EC man fined for his role in stealing catalytic converters

By Dan Holtz Leader-Telegram staff
 3 days ago

EAU CLAIRE — An Eau Claire man was fined $906 for his role in the theft of two catalytic converters in September.

David M. Winarski, 51, 2508 N. 54th Ave., pleaded guilty Monday in Eau Claire County Court to two misdemeanor counts of criminal damage to property as a party to a crime.

Two misdemeanor counts of theft as a party to a crime were dismissed but considered by Judge Sarah Harless at sentencing.

According to the criminal complaint:

A man arriving to work at 6:30 a.m. on Sept. 2 at Aring Equipment in Eau Claire told police he saw a tan truck circle the main parking lot and then head toward the back of the building. The employee found that one of the company trucks that was parked behind the building, just out of camera view, had the catalytic converter cut off.

Surveillance video showed the catalytic converter in the bed of the tan truck.

On Sept. 28, a police officer spoke to two witnesses who said they saw a white minivan pull up next to a truck on the 600 block of Graham Avenue. The witnesses then saw a man underneath the truck. They heard a noise like a running saw coming from underneath the truck. They then saw the man get into the minivan and leave.

During their investigation, police determined Winarski was involved in both thefts. Winarski was seen on video selling the catalytic converter from the Sept. 28 incident to A-1 Catalytic Converters.

A detective interviewed Winarski about the two thefts on Nov. 12.

Winarski said he and another man were involved in both thefts. He said the other man actually stole the catalytic converters.

Winarski said it wasn’t his intention to help with the theft when the pair arrived at Aring Equipment. Winarski said he thought the truck they took the converter from was just a “junk truck.”

In the second theft, Winarski said the other man indicated the victimized truck belonged to a family member.

“That was the only one that we took that day, I mean that he took that day. I didn’t even take it,” Winarski said.

Winarski said he didn’t get out of the van in the second incident. He did admit to scrapping the converter.

Comments / 1

Leader-Telegram

Leader-Telegram

