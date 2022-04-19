ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Mankato, MN

Former Estherville officers charged with misusing law enforcement data

KEYC
 3 days ago

94.1 KRNA

84 Felony and Misdemeanor Charges to Former Iowa Officer

If you were being charged with 84 combined felony and misdemeanor charges that's roughly 1 per month for 4 years. Yikes. A former police officer in the city of Armstrong is being charged with 84 felony and misdemeanor counts, with some dating back to 2016 according to USA News. Armstrong...
ARMSTRONG, IA
KOAT 7

Albuquerque law enforcement agencies struggling to hire diverse officers

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Law enforcement agencies in the Duke City are hiring, with a big focus on diversity and inclusion. On Saturday, the NAACP Albuquerque branch hosted a recruitment forum with leaders from the Albuquerque Police Department (APD) and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI). The purpose of the event was to encourage more people of color to consider careers within the two agencies.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KFYR-TV

Law enforcement say Mandan man hit police officer with vehicle

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Law enforcement say a Mandan man hit a police officer with a car after officers responded to a shoplifting report. Prosecutors say 30-year-old Tyler Hoff stole items from Walmart Wednesday before fleeing on foot from police. They say Hoff entered a vehicle and accelerated, hitting an officer in the leg, before fleeing the scene.
MANDAN, ND
Bay News 9

Honor ride pays tribute to fallen law enforcement officers

TAMPA, Fla. — An honor ride paid tribute Wednesday to two fallen Bay area officers. A group of 20 motorcycle riders from Broward County delivered two quilts to the families of Tampa Police Officer Jesse Madsen, and Pinellas Deputy Michael Magli. Both men lost their lives in the line...
TAMPA, FL
WOWT

Former Nebraska corrections employee arrested by state patrol

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Nebraska State Patrol arrested a former staff employee at Community Corrections Center – Lincoln Wednesday. Nikki Peterson, 32, was arrested for unauthorized communication with a committed offender and sexual abuse of an inmate which are both felony offenses according to the release. The Nebraska...
LINCOLN, NE
WHO 13

Des Moines bathroom assault suspects identified

UPDATE — 3:27 P.M. Des Moines Police say the three men have been identified and are cooperating with police. ——— DES MOINES, Iowa – Police are asking for the public’s help to identify three suspects they say assaulted a man in a convenience store bathroom earlier this month. The assault happened on April 2nd, just […]
DES MOINES, IA
KX News

Murder charges filed in death of South Dakota woman

CANTON, S.D. (AP) — A man who has been in custody since a 20-year-old mother was found dead last month in Lincoln County, SD has now been charged with murder and manslaughter. Sheriff’s officials say Randi Gerlach was found dead at a residence south of Sioux Falls on March 1 and that the death appeared […]
LINCOLN COUNTY, SD
Western Iowa Today

Ex-officer latest among officials charged in Iowa town

ARMSTRONG, Iowa (AP) — A former Armstrong police officer has been charged with dozens of crimes, making him the latest in a string of former town officials to face criminal charges in the last 14 months. Radio station KILR reports that former Armstrong officer Benjamin Scheevel was charged earlier this month with 84 felony and misdemeanor counts — some dating back to 2016. The counts include stalking of at least two women, non-felonious misconduct in office, assault and unauthorized dissemination of criminal history data. He also faces counts of obstruction, theft and tax evasion. The case is being prosecuted by the Iowa Attorney General’s Office, which is also pursuing cases again other former Armstrong officials, including the former mayor, police chief and several town clerks.
ARMSTRONG, IA
Bring Me The News

Driver facing charges for crash that killed Lakeville North sophomore

An arrest has been made after a single-vehicle crash in Burnsville resulted in the death of a 16-year-old Lakeville North High School student. On Monday evening the police department announced that a 21-year-old Farmington man has been arrested on suspicion of criminal vehicular homicide. Police say he was driving the vehicle that crashed Saturday morning, killing 16-year-old Sydney Kohner and injuring 15-year-old Carmen Braun, of Rosemount.
Washington Examiner

Five people and dog found dead in Michigan suspected murder-suicide

Police found five people dead after a suspected murder-suicide in a Minnesota residence Wednesday. Officers from the Hermantown Police Department conducted a welfare check at a house at 11:15 a.m. for Brandon Taylor Cole Skogstad, 29, but he was not home at the time. Hermantown police and officers from Duluth arrived at another home an hour later, where Skogstad, his relatives, and a dog were found dead inside, Duluth police announced in a press conference Thursday.
DULUTH, MN
The Brownsville Herald

Police: Man punched after asking child to be quiet at taco place

Brownsville police want to wrap up an assault investigation at a taco place in Brownsville. However, they need the public’s help identifying the suspect. According to a call for help from the Brownsville Police Department, detectives are looking for the identity or whereabouts of a man suspected of punching another diner at the restaurant Tacos de Marcelos on Easter Sunday on the 4200 block of Southmost Boulevard.
BROWNSVILLE, TX

