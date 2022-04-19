ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Estherville, IA

Former Estherville officers charged with misusing law enforcement data

By Jared Dean
KEYC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleESTHERVILLE, Iowa (KEYC) — More information is being released in the case against two former Estherville police officers accused of misusing law enforcement data between 2016 and 2022. Former officers Tyler Van Roekel and...

