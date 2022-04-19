ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Diontae Johnson Pushes Back on Contract Dispute Rumors

By Nick Selbe
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YDvye_0fD11VAA00

The star wide receiver did not appreciate reports stating that he was absent for the start of Pittsburgh’s voluntary offseason program.

View the original article to see embedded media.

Steelers star wide receiver Diontae Johnson was reportedly not in attendance for the start of Pittsburgh’s voluntary offseason program Monday, as he has his sights set on a new contract, according to 93.7 The Fan’s Andrew Fillipponi . One person who’s refuted that report: Diontae Johnson.

The 2021 Pro Bowler took to Twitter to voice his frustrations over Fillipponi’s assertion that Johnson wanted to be “perceived” like Terry McLaurin, DK Metcalf and Deebo Samuel.

Johnson, who was a third-round pick by the Steelers in 2019, is entering the final season of his rookie contract. The 25-year-old enjoyed a breakthrough 2021 campaign, hauling in 107 catches for 1,161 yards and eight touchdowns in 16 games—all career highs.

Johnson was a special teams standout as a rookie, earning second-team All-Pro honors as a punt returner. He averaged 12.4 yards per return in 20 attempts with a touchdown before earning a larger presence in Pittsburgh’s passing attack. In 2021, he had six games with 90 or more receiving yards, and six with at least eight catches.

More NFL Coverage:

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Former Raiders Quarterback Died On Thursday

The Raiders’ community received sad news on Thursday. Daryle Lamonica, a former NFL quarterback, has reportedly passed away. He was 80 years old. Lamonica was a Clovis, Calif. native. He became an All-State quarterback at Clovis High School and later played college football at Notre Dame. He’d end up getting drafted by the Buffalo Bills in the 24th round of the 1963 AFL Draft. He spent four years in Buffalo, mostly riding the bench, until he joined the Raiders in 1967.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Pays Tribute To Cowboys Great Tony Romo

Today is Tony Romo’s 42nd birthday. To celebrate, fans are taking a trip down memory lane and paying tribute to one of the greatest undrafted players in the history of the league. Romo spent 13 years in Dallas. He carved out an incredible career in a Cowboys uniform, passing...
DALLAS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Football
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Pittsburgh, PA
Sports
Pittsburgh, PA
Football
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bills#Steelers#American Football#Pro Bowler
Pro Football Rumors

Seahawks host DE Mario Addison on visit

Although the Russell Wilson and Bobby Wagner moves have overshadowed everything else Seahawks-related this offseason, they have swapped out several front-seven pieces. The retooling team remains in search of help up front. Seattle acquired Shelby Harris in the Wilson trade, signed edge-rusher Uchenna Nwosu and reunited with hybrid rusher Quinton...
SEATTLE, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Twitter
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

63K+
Followers
32K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy