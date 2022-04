BOSTON — Kyrie Irving threw in the towel early during his last postseason series as a member of the Boston Celtics in 2019. It’s too early to say whether he will be doing so again with the Nets after falling into a 0-2 hole on Wednesday night at the TD Garden. However, the Nets point guard at the least sounded jealous of the foundation his former team had built without him on their way to a 114-107 comeback win.

BOSTON, MA ・ 17 HOURS AGO