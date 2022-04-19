ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tony Edwards Withdraws Name From Search For Principal After Community Backlash

By Rick Sallinger
 3 days ago

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – D’Evelyn Junior/Senior High School is known for its solid reputation as a school, but the reputation of the person who was picked as the sole finalist for principal was recently called into question. Tony Edwards was arrested in 2016 and later convicted in a domestic violence incident. Now he has withdrawn his name from consideration.

Tony Edwards (credit: CBS)

“I think it’s the right move because we want to keep our standards high here, and that doesn’t show the right message,” said Daniel Mohrbacher, a parent.

The schools’ search committee sent out an email to parents stating, “Because of the extent of the negative feedback and the divisiveness in the community that is emerging, Mr. Edwards has elected to withdraw his candidacy.”

Edwards had been principal before at D’Evelyn. He was briefly suspended after his arrest and then moved to other districts. He was convicted on misdemeanor assault and harassment charges and given two years probation for kicking and punching his wife.

(credit: CBS)

Nate Little, another parent, felt Edwards should still have been considered.

“If somebody made a mistake 20 years ago it should not affect their future endeavors. It’s the reason we have a judicial system to begin with,” he said.

D’Evelyn’s website states all students should be held to rigorous academic and behavioral standards. Edwards’ past behavior may have seemed contradictory.

IN THIS ARTICLE
